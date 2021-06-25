Final Fantasy XV director says he left Square Enix to make games for "social good"

Square Enix revealed a few new projects on the way for the Mana series as the company will be celebrating the franchise's 30th anniversary. Aside from the fact that we'll be seeing Trials Of Mana be released onto mobile devices on July 15th, the company revealed a brand new entry on the way called Echoes Of Mana that will be coming out in 2022 as another free-to-play mobile title. On top of that, a new anime series is in the works called Legend Of Mana -The Teardrop Crystal-, which doesn't have a release window yet but we know will debut in Japan first. You can check out more info on all three below from the team, as well as the announcement trailer for the new mobile game on the way.