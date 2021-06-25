Cancel
Video Games

Final Fantasy XV director says he left Square Enix to make games for "social good"

By Patrick Dane
GamesRadar+
 16 days ago
FFXV director Hajime Tabata has opened up about working on the first Paralympic Game to help "social good" rather than working on more AAA games. The director of Final Fantasy XV left Square Enix in 2018 after the release of that game to start his own studio, JP Games. That developer now has its first game, which also happens to be the first licensed Paralympic game. Pegasus Dream Tour is out now on mobile devices, and it allows you to participate in multiple Paralympic sports.

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

Hajime Tabata
#Fantasy Games#Square Enix#Final Fantasy Xv#Sports Games#Ffxv#Final Fantasy Xv#Pegasus Dream Tour
