Meriden-Wallingford Campership Fund passes goal at $68,461
The Summer Campership Fund for Meriden-Wallingford passed the 2021 goal with a total of $68,461 including new donations of $7,620 from Diane and Louis Ritucci in Memory of Anthony Avitable, $50; James H. Napier Foundation, $5,000; Liberty Bank, $1,500; Carrie Palange, $280; Anonymous, $425; Sally Shernow, $140; Jeanette Bronsord, $75; Deborah Capristo, $50; and Irene Azzolini, $100. The generosity of our 83 donors will allow 525 local kids to attend local camps. The kids, the camps, and the campership committee appreciate the overwhelming support during this special time of need.www.myrecordjournal.com