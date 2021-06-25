Cancel
The Sims 4 will stage an in-game music festival starring Glass Animals

By Alyssa Mercante
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Sims 4 will stage an in-game music festival called The Sims Sessions featuring Bebe Rexha and Glass Animals' Dave Bayley. The Sims Session will take place from June 29 to July 7 and will feature a Sims version of Bebe Rexha performing a Simlish version of her song 'Sabotage.' It's unclear if Dave Bayley is performing a Simlish version of Glass Animals' hit single 'Heat Waves' or if it's just the normal version, but as a huge Glass Animals fan, I will certainly be tuning in. Songwriter and producer Joy Oladokun will also get on the in-game stage and open the virtual show with gorgeous ballad 'Breathe Again'.

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

Bebe Rexha
