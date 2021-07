Prime Matter has released a brand new overview trailer today for their upcoming action RPG game The Last Oricru. As you might suspect from a trailer like this, you're given a pretty good idea of what the game is about, but you're not given the entire picture as they do want you to be a little curious about it. What we do learn is that you'll take on the role of Silver, a man who crash-landed years ago on this mysterious planet who has been suddenly wakened up from his cryochamber. You'll learn more about the character along his journey through Wardenia. You can check out the trailer down at the bottom.