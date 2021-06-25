Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rosie O'Donnell Speaks Out About Ellen DeGeneres

By Natasha Reda
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The year has been a controversial one for Ellen DeGeneres, who was accused of fostering a toxic work environment at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." It all came to light after Buzzfeed published a report that detailed current and former staffers' experiences on set. The allegations ranged from racism, intimidation, and fear, as well as some claiming they got in trouble for taking medical leaves. One online critic even called the talk show host "one of the meanest people alive."

www.nickiswift.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie O'donnell
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Ellen#Sirius Xm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
PetsPopculture

Ellen DeGeneres Shares Rare Moment Relaxing at Home With Her Pets

Ellen DeGeneres is spending her weekend getting some rest and relaxation. On Instagram, she posted a couple of photos of herself relaxing this past Saturday. Naturally, the famous animal lover spent the day with her pets in tow. DeGeneres doesn't often showcase photos from her downtime. But, on Saturday, she...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Rosie O'Donnell doesn't miss talk show work

Rosie O'Donnell doesn't miss the workload from her talk show. The 59-year-old star created and presented the Emmy-winning 'The Rosie O'Donnell Show' between 1996 and 2002 but admits she became fed up with the repetitive nature of the show. Rosie said: "I miss the people and staff and doing surprise...
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Ellen DeGeneres 'Better Off' Without 'The Ellen DeGeneres' Show'?

Rosie O'Donnel, former talk show host says that Ellen DeGeneres' ending of her show after 19 years is "complicated." As a veteran on the business, O'Donnel knew that this day would come and even happy that DeGeneres is 'now finished." What does she mean? Did she mean anything bad by...
Theater & DanceGossip Cop

Ellen DeGeneres Missing Today’s ‘Ellen Show’ Episode, This Is Who’s Replacing Her

Ellen DeGeneres is apparently enjoying a long weekend since she’s missed both her Friday and Monday taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. On Friday, she had tWitch fill in for her, and today, comedian Tiffany Haddish is stepping in. The talk show host has previously relied on those two to guest host her show in the past, so they’re familiar figures by this point, though of course the audience has to be wondering what DeGeneres is getting up to on her day off.
CelebritiesCMT

Following Vocal Rest, Jon Pardi Makes ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Performance

Jon Pardi’s recent performance of his latest single “Tequila Little Time” on The Ellen Degeneres Show was a recent highlight of the vocalist’s return to live performance after being demanded to — as many country music stars have since the end of quarantine — rest their vocal cords. “For the first time in my life I have been ordered by the doctor to go on vocal rest and it is NOT EASY!!!. We really appreciate the support and understanding. I promise to do my part and stay as healthy as possible to continue singing and performing,” the “Heartache Medication” vocalist noted via social media.
PetsPosted by
Outsider.com

Ellen DeGeneres Drops Rare Pic Relaxing at Home With Dogs During Talk Show Break

Ellen DeGeneres shared a rare moment with her Instagram followers of a photo of the star relaxing with her feet up. DeGeneres, the star of her own talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show and game show Game of Games, lays back on her outdoor leather sofa. With her feet propped up on a stone table and a content smile on her face, you. can almost hear the celebrity say “Aaaah.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
YogaPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember Kyra from 'Reba?' – Scarlett Pomers Took a Break from Acting and Is Focusing on Music

Scarlett Pomers, who played young Kyra on "Reba," is now a beautiful 33-year-old who decided to hit pause on acting to focus on her music career. Scarlett Pomers played Kyra Hart on "Reba," the second child in the family in the popular sitcom. She was a huge part of the show from 2001-2007, after starring on "Star Trek: Voyager" from 1998 to 2001 as Naomi Wildman.
TV & Videosfeelingthevibe.com

$100,000 Pyramid: Lorraine Bracco vs Ralph Macchio & Rosie O’Donnell vs Paige Davis

$100,000 Pyramid is all-new this week, with two pairs of celebrities going head-to-head. The Hollywood names in question are Lorraine Bracco, who goes up against Ralph Macchio, and Rosie O’Donnell faces off with Paige Davis. We’ve got details on tonight’s episode, the contestants, and even a few photos below. So, keep reading for all that information.
CelebritiesPosted by
IBTimes

Nick Cannon Net Worth: Here's How Rich The Dad Of 7 Is

Cannon is currently hosting Fox show "The Masked Singer" He recently became a dad of seven after welcoming a baby boy with model Alyssa Scott. Nick Cannon has been in show business for two decades and continues to land gigs to this day. But how rich is the dad of seven?
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Matt Damon: Research for Trump supporter role 'eye-opening'

Matt Damon says the research he did for his role as an oil rig worker and Trump supporter in the upcoming movie “Stillwater” was “eye-opening.”. In the movie, Damon plays an oil rig worker from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille, France, to help his daughter, who is in prison for the murder of her roommate. The story parallels that of Amanda Knox, an American student who was convicted and later acquitted of killing a British student in Italy.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Rita Wilson hails Tom Hanks the 'love of my life'

Rita Wilson has hailed her husband Tom Hanks the "love of my life" on his 65th birthday (09.07.21). The 64-year-old actress, who married her 'Volunteers' co-star in 1988 and shares sons Chet, 30, and Truman, 25, with the actor, shared a snap of her other half riding his bike to mark the special occasion.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Hart Receives Hilarious Birthday Gift From Nick Cannon

Kevin Hart celebrated his 42nd birthday on Tuesday and while he got some pretty amazing gifts from his family and friends, it was fellow comedian Nick Cannon who ended up stealing the show. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Hart revealed that Cannon had sent a real-life Llama to his house and as you can imagine, Hart was both annoyed and a bit confused.

Comments / 0

Community Policy