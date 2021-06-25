Rosie O'Donnell Speaks Out About Ellen DeGeneres
The year has been a controversial one for Ellen DeGeneres, who was accused of fostering a toxic work environment at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." It all came to light after Buzzfeed published a report that detailed current and former staffers' experiences on set. The allegations ranged from racism, intimidation, and fear, as well as some claiming they got in trouble for taking medical leaves. One online critic even called the talk show host "one of the meanest people alive."www.nickiswift.com