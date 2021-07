Escape from Tarkov developer, Battlestate Games has shared the changes player can expect when the game’s upcoming 12.11 patch goes live today. The patch installation will result in server downtime and is expected to start today at 3 PM ET, it will take around four hours to finish so if you were wanting to play today maybe wait until later tonight. The last patch for the game was months ago, but the upcoming update includes numerous bug fixes which have all been listed in a post on the game’s forums. A couple of major ones include not spawning after successful matchmaking, a blank screen hanging around after a raid and not being able to sideways through some doorways.