Google adds VPN to iPhones using Google Fi plans

Rich Communication Services, or RCS for short, is the successor to SMS, the protocol used by most carriers for text messages. Unlike SMS, RCS supports advanced messaging features like group chat management, higher quality file sharing, read receipts, typing indicators, and end-to-end encryption. RCS has to be supported by the carrier’s network, the phone, and the phone’s messaging app, and to nobody’s surprise, carriers are lagging behind in adopting the new technology. Frustrated by the slow adoption by carriers, Google baked its own RCS service into the Google Messages app and has been pushing carriers to make it the default messaging service on Android phones. Today, AT&T has announced that all Android phones on the network will use Google Messages for SMS and RCS.