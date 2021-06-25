Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Google adds VPN to iPhones using Google Fi plans

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreviously announced on "Safer Internet Day" in February 2021, Google has now begun rolling out its VPN service to iPhone users. The VPN has been available on Android, where it has seen high usage on its Google Fi phone plans. Announced on the official Google Fi Twitter account, the new...

forums.appleinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Fi#Vpn#Online Privacy#Macos Monterey#Appleinsider Podcast#Appleinsider Daily#Patreon#Fud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Google
Related
Cell Phonestechgig.com

Google plans to discontinue APK format for Android apps

Android is the most popular mobile operating system used by millions of users today. For years,. is planning to discontinue the popular APK format this year. APK is popular among Android users, the company has embraced better methods of distributing Android apps known as Android App Bundles which were introduced earlier in 2018. As per reports it is now compulsory for new apps to use App Bundles with AAB format. However, existing apps can still leverage the APK format.
Internetsouthfloridareporter.com

How Google, Apple and Facebook Use Your Private Information?

Digital services have become an intrinsic part of daily life for many people today. Platforms like Google, Apple, and Facebook stand out in their ability to attract massive audiences around their services, tools, and devices. But that’s not the only reason they’re getting noticed. The immense popularity of these businesses has also raised questions about how they handle and use the personal information of millions of users.
Internetthurrott.com

Google to Require Play Store Developers to Use 2-Step Verification

In what can only be described as a reasonable change, Google will require developers who publish apps to the Play Store to enhance their account security and provide additional proof of identification. “Over the past few years, Google Play has seen tremendous growth. Android apps and games have become a...
PharmaceuticalsSearchengine Journal

Google Begins Using MUM For Vaccine Search Results

Google’s first application of MUM in real-world search results involves using it to understand variations of searches for COVID-19 vaccine information. MUM, which stands for Multitask Unified Model, is a new technology developed by Google to answer complex search queries. Google first made information about MUM public back in May,...
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Google iPhone app has a secret pinball game; this is how it is activated

Known for the number of Easter Eggs or hidden surprises that it has been dropping in its search engine for years, Google loves to hide games, tricks and more for Chrome, Android and Google Search in PC browsers. And there has been everything from replicas of the mythical Pac-Man or Atari’s Breakout, to jumping and classic dinosaurs like Tic-Tac-Toe or Tic-Tac-Toe or Tic-Tac-Toe and Solitaire, which you can play both in the Google mobile app and on the search engine screen in a desktop web browser.
InternetAndroid Central

How to enable and use Locked Folder in Google Photos

Google Photos is handy for making all of your captured memories accessible from just about anywhere using cloud storage. But, for security's sake, you may not want every picture you capture tossed up into the cloud. That's where Google's new Locked Folder feature in Google Photos comes in. The Locked...
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Share Tabs Between Devices Using Google Chrome

If you suffer from Too Many Tabs Syndrome (TMTS), you already know how hard it is to manage your tabs. Whether you're a tab junkie or not, you can now share specific tabs from your PC to your phone (and vice versa) using Chrome. This way, you can have all...
Softwareaddictivetips.com

How to use Google Meet breakout rooms

Breakout rooms are smaller meetings that are created within a meeting. The concept isn’t novel; both Microsoft Teams and Google Meet have support for this feature. It allows a meeting host to move participants in a meeting to smaller rooms. The breakout rooms are still part of the meeting. They...
Cell Phoneswmleader.com

Google adds support for virtual COVID-19 vaccine cards on Android devices

Google has updated its Pay app’s “Passes API” to enable a simple way to store and display a digital card on Android showing users’ COVID-19 test and vaccination details. The tech giant has given healthcare organizations, government agencies, as well as organizations authorized by public health authorities to distribute COVID vaccines access to the API. That means their developers can now easily create digital COVID vaccine and test cards that users can store on their device.
Internetmaketecheasier.com

How to Add a Description to a Google Form Question

When you add a new question in Google Forms, you will be surprised to notice that it doesn’t offer a description box. So how does one add a description to questions in Google Forms that you see in others’ forms? For starters, you don’t need to install any script or add-on for the purpose. You have to manually add descriptions to Google Form questions from settings.
InternetZDNet

Google adds caution to search results on emerging topics

Google is trying to provide more context about search results so users can "more confidently evaluate the information" they find online. To help with this, Google announced it has trained its systems to detect when a topic is rapidly evolving and a range of sources are yet to weigh in.
Internettechxplore.com

Google adds search warning for queries with fast-changing results

Google will display a warning for searches where the results are "rapidly evolving." When a user performs a search falling into this area, they will receive a message noting that "results are changing quickly." "If this topic is new, it can sometimes take time for results to be added by...
Cell PhonesThe Hacker News

Google now requires app developers to verify their address and use 2FA

Google on Monday announced new measures for the Play Store, including requiring developer accounts to turn on 2-Step Verification (2SV), provide an address, and verify their contact details later this year. The new identification and two-factor authentication requirements are a step towards strengthening account security and ensuring a safe and...
Internetlifewire.com

Google Play Adds More Security to Dev Accounts

Fraudulent developer accounts and malicious software uploads have been on the rise on the Google Play store, which Google plans to combat by requiring the verification of developer accounts. Google Play has had its share of problems with malware, app cloning, and scams, which is why the company has begun...
SoftwareThe Verge

Google investigates why a carrier linked VPN ads to an SMS two-factor code

Earlier this week, Australian developer Chris Lacy tweeted about a curious experience while logging into a rarely used Google account. When Google texted his two-factor authentication code, the message popped up along with an ad including a link for VPN services. Considering the downsides of phishing or malware distribution attached to a code that’s specifically intended to keep your account secure, this didn’t go over well.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Google Messages adds sorting and auto OTP deletion features in India

Many apps in India use One Time Passwords to authenticate requests and provide users with an extra layer of protection. As useful as OTPs are, they can clutter your inbox in no time. Throw into the mix those endless promotional messages and transaction updates your bank and payment services send you, and you’ve something that looks more like a spam box rather than an inbox. Thankfully, Google is coming to the rescue.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

AT&T’s Android phones will use Google Messages for RCS

Rich Communication Services, or RCS for short, is the successor to SMS, the protocol used by most carriers for text messages. Unlike SMS, RCS supports advanced messaging features like group chat management, higher quality file sharing, read receipts, typing indicators, and end-to-end encryption. RCS has to be supported by the carrier’s network, the phone, and the phone’s messaging app, and to nobody’s surprise, carriers are lagging behind in adopting the new technology. Frustrated by the slow adoption by carriers, Google baked its own RCS service into the Google Messages app and has been pushing carriers to make it the default messaging service on Android phones. Today, AT&T has announced that all Android phones on the network will use Google Messages for SMS and RCS.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

New Google Health App Coming With A Really Useful Feature

Google is allegedly developing a new Health app, which will come with a killer feature. What is the ‘killer feature’, you wonder? Well, this app will allegedly allow for medical records integration. New Google Health app to offer a ‘killer feature’ in form of medical records integration. So, it will...
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Google Adds Way to Store Digital COVID Vaccination Card to Phones

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. You could soon be able to officially store your COVID vaccination card digitally on your phone, thanks to an update Google pushed out today. By updating the Passes API on Android, Google is allowing vaccination and test cards to be stored on Android phones in the near future.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

How To Use Hand Gestures On The New Google Nest Hub

With the second-generation Nest Hub that Google debuted earlier this year, it brought back the Soli sensor from the Pixel 4. Which allows the Nest Hub to do a few things, but the coolest one is the new hand gestures. However, you do need to enable these gestures to use them. And that’s what we’re going to show you how to do today. It’s quite simple to do, and once you do, you’ll wonder how you used a smart display without these gestures before.

Comments / 0

Community Policy