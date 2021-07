Klaus L. officially worked for a foundation, but in reality he collaborated with the German secret services abroad, the BND. And at the same time, according to his arrest this week, he provided information to the Chinese secret services. The man, a 75-year-old political scientist of German nationality, was arrested in Bavaria on Monday for spying for China on a regular basis for nearly a decade, according to the indictment of the German Federal Prosecutor’s Office. His “scientific reputation and the networks built over many years” were of great interest to the intelligence services of the Asian country, which rewarded their services, reported the Prosecutor’s Office.