iPhone survives three days underwater in turbulent Idaho river

If you have accidentally deleted a video or photos from your iPhone, all is not lost as there is an easy recovery process that allows you to get them back if you are quick. When you delete photos on your iPhone, iPad or iOS device they go to your “Recently Deleted” album for 30 days, however after 30 days they will be permanently deleted and you will no longer be able to recover them. For this reason is always wise to set up an automatic iPhone backup process perhaps using Apple’s iCloud backup service which is easy to set up and make sure all your important documents, photos, videos and contacts are saved automatically to a location off your iPhone.