iPhone survives three days underwater in turbulent Idaho river

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recovered iPhone was still playing an alarm when found after three days submerged in 10 feet of water, in the Blackfoot area of Idaho. River user Tom Adams capsized his kayak on June 12, 2021, and in the process lost his keys, fishing pole, wallet, and iPhone in the water. It's a credit to both the water resistance of Apple's engineers, and the battery life of the iPhone, though, because it was found still working on June 15.

