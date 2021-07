It's an 80-percent-accurate replica of the Bentley Speed 8, but you'll need to source a powertrain for it. We often speak of cars like the GM F-body or the Chevrolet Corvette as being the ultimate performance bargains. They're up there, sure, but if you're down to get your digits dirty, you can do a lot better. If you're willing to weld, you can build yourself an absurdly accurate replica of the 2003 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning Bentley Speed 8, one with a full tubular chassis, a V8 engine, and any transmission you please.