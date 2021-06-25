Apple offers developers workaround for app RAM limits in iOS 15, iPadOS 15
Beta versions of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 now give developers the option of requesting more RAM than the current 5GB maximum per app, with limitations. Apple has always set a cap on how much RAM any one app can use on the iPad, but it's become more of an issue as the devices themselves physically include more. Even on an M1 iPad Pro with the current maximum 16GB RAM, apps have been limited to around 5GB each.forums.appleinsider.com