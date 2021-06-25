Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple offers developers workaround for app RAM limits in iOS 15, iPadOS 15

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeta versions of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 now give developers the option of requesting more RAM than the current 5GB maximum per app, with limitations. Apple has always set a cap on how much RAM any one app can use on the iPad, but it's become more of an issue as the devices themselves physically include more. Even on an M1 iPad Pro with the current maximum 16GB RAM, apps have been limited to around 5GB each.

forums.appleinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ipad#Apple Insider#Apple News#Iphone#Appleinsider Podcast#Appleinsider Daily#Patreon#Ios#Api#Apple Music Podcasts#Cx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Youtube
News Break
iPad
Related
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Apple vs. Epic: Apple’s head of marketing wanted to make the app store cheaper for developers

Apple’s current battle with regulators and software providers around the world over the fees in the App Store (and the compulsion to use it on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV) might not have had to be if the company’s management were on its Head of Marketing had heard – pretty much a decade ago. That emerges from emails that emerged as part of the process between the iPhone maker and Epic Games.
Cell Phonestechviral.net

Apple iOS 15 & iPadOS 15 Public Beta Available for Download

Apple has released the first public beta of its upcoming operating systems, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. This beta access allows the users to try out the new software on iPhone and iPad before the official release. iOS 15 brings new features like Offline Siri, a new safari browser, redesigned...
TechnologyMacRumors Forums

Apple Now Offering Developers Access to Xcode Cloud

Apple today began notifying developers that they're able to use the new Xcode Cloud service that was first introduced at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June. "We're pleased to let you know your account has been enabled for Xcode Cloud beta," reads the email sent out to developers. "You can now take advantage of continuous integration and delivery service built into Xcode 13."
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Beta 4 of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 starts rolling out to public beta testers today

Apple is working on iOS 15 with overhauled Facetime and Maps, but that’s not ready for public testing yet. Today it started rolling out iOS 14.7 and iPadOS Beta 4 to public beta testers, which could be the last public beta builds of the OS14 before the company will shift the focus of beta testing to version 15. Public betas or not, Apple will continue to update iOS 14.
Technology9to5Mac

Apple releases iOS 14.7 beta 4 to developers, more

Apple has released the fourth developer betas of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 today. The company is also rolling out watchOS 7.6 developer beta 4, as well as tvOS 14.7 developer beta 4. Head below for the details. Update: Now available to public beta testers as well. Today’s new release...
Computersosxdaily.com

Beta 4 of iOS 14.7, macOS 11.5, iPadOS 14.7 Released for Testing

Apple has released the fourth beta versions of iOS 14.7, macOS Big Sur 11.5, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, and watchOS 7.6. The new beta versions are available now to users who are enrolled in the beta testing programs for the current generation system software versions. These beta releases are separate from the ongoing betas for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey 12, and are currently available as macOS Monterey beta 2, iOS 15 beta 2, and ipadOS 15 beta 2.
ComputersMacdaily News

Apple seeds first public betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, watchOS 8

Apple originally said they’d would release public betas iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8 in July, but – surprise! – they’ve arrived one day early. The new operating systems were announced during Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). New features focus on socializing, device customization, and Focus. The second developer beta unlocked SharePlay, a new feature in FaceTime that enables users to share video and music content during a call.
ComputersMacRumors Forums

Apple Releases Revised Versions of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Second Betas

Apple today seeded a new version of the second beta of iOS and iPadOS 15 to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming just a week after Apple released the initial second betas. Registered developers can download the profile for the iOS and iPadOS betas from the Apple...
Cell Phonesinputmag.com

What it’s really like using the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 betas

Good news: everyone, not just developers, can now download and install the public betas of iOS 15 for iPhones, iPadOS 15 for iPads, and watchOS 8 for Apple Watches. How stable are the betas? — I’ve had the developer betas, which the public betas are based on, installed since after the WWDC keynote earlier this month, and aside from a few bugs here and there, the software has been stable enough that I just installed the public beta on two other devices. I still don’t recommend anyone install the developer or public betas on their main devices — anything could go wrong — but if you’re set on getting a taste of Apple’s new software before they release this fall, be smart and backup your data first. Installing the public betas is pretty simple.
Cell Phonessixcolors.com

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 hit Public Beta

After a couple of developer betas, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are now available as part of Apple’s Beta Software Program, alongside beta versions of tvOS 15 and watchOS 8. A macOS Monterey beta is listed as “Coming soon.”. Federico Viticci at MacStories has, as always, a good look at...
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, tvOS 15 and watchOS 8 can be tested

Apple has now made its new operating systems available for download as public beta versions. The updated software is available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV – provided that users have devices available that are currently unnecessary. Autumn makes everything new. iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are...
Cell Phonesigeeksblog.com

iGeeksBlog iOS app: Trusted Apple-centric content at your fingertips

If you’re reading this, you’re probably an Apple user or fan or just interested in technology in general. Well, we’re excited to share that you can now access all our content in the super handy iGeeksBlog iOS app. Read the most relevant and up-to-date how-tos, troubleshooting guides, app and game...
Video GamesTVOvermind

Funimation Has a New iOS App For Apple Anime Fans

Funimation is one of the world’s largest mediums that anime fans can participate in viewing anime, especially if you’re in the United States. There’s been a mobile version of the service for quite some time now, but unfortunately, it was lacking pretty bad across the board. Luckily, anime fans can rejoice as Funimation has entirely redesigned their mobile app for iOS for an improved user experience! The Funimation Product and Engineering Team went to work designing a brand new application for Apple anime fans, and I have to admit I was thoroughly impressed the first time I saw it. So, what exactly has changed with the new Funimation iOS app? Let’s take a look at everything Funimation has introduced and improved upon!
TechnologyApple Insider

Apple Pencil features expand to new languages in iPadOS 14

Apple this week announced upgrades to iPadOS 14 that make key Apple Pencil features like converting handwriting to text and Data Detectors compatible with five new languages. Quietly announced through Apple's iOS and iPadOS Feature Availability webpage, Apple Pencil features Copy Handwriting as Text and Data Detectors are now accessible in French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish. Previously, the two technologies were limited to English and Chinese.

Comments / 0

Community Policy