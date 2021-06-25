Cancel
Monmouth County, NJ

Whiting Man, 27, Indicted On Weapons Charges After Drive-By Shooting, Prosecutor Says

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
 16 days ago
Pemberton Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Pemberton Twp. police

A 27-year-old man from Monmouth County has been indicted in connection with a drive-by shooting, authorities said.

Joseph M. Galli of Whiting was indicted Thursday by a county grand jury on several charges of unlawfully possessing a firearm, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Galli allegedly used the illegally-owned firearm last year to shoot at a house and vehicle in Marlboro, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

No one was reported hurt during the shooting, Linskey said.

At 3:37 a.m. on April 7, 2020, Marlboro police were called to Dutch Lane near Moore Road on a report of shots fired, the acting prosecutor said.

An investigation found that a weapon was fired multiple times from a vehicle, leaving bullets in a home and vehicle at 59 Dutch Lane Road, she said.

Investigators identified the weapon used in the shooting as Galli's, according to Linskey.

But investigators found no connection between Galli and the home that was fired upon, or its occupants, she said.

On July 15, 2020, Galli was arrested at his job in Burlington, with help from Pemberton Township police and charged at the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities said.

If convicted of any of the firearms offenses, Galli faces a state prison sentence of 10 to 20 years, Linskey said.

Assistant Monmouth County Prosecutor Alissa Goetz is handling the case.

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

