Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

Pet nutrition products are healthier, more functional, and cleaner than ever

By Mike Straus
nutritionaloutlook.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re formulating for pets, healthier, sophisticated products from whole, fresh food sources and a more holistic approach to overall health is the name of the game. Pet health and nutrition products increasingly resemble human health and nutrition products. You needn’t wander far down the pet supply aisle to see this development on shelf. If you’re formulating for pets, the name of the game is using healthier, sophisticated products from whole, fresh food sources and taking a more holistic approach to overall health.

www.nutritionaloutlook.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Foods#Food Additives#Biomega Group#Salmigo#Postbiotics#Epicor Pets#Adm Animal Nutrition#Flexitarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pet Food
Country
Norway
News Break
Pet Services
News Break
Pets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Pet ServicesHuffingtonPost

24 Products From Amazon That'll Help You Be The Best Pet Parent Ever

If you’re a pet parent, you know how important it is to spoil your fur child. No matter if you have a dog, cat, or even a bird, these animals are important and deserving of love and care. That’s why we’ve rounded up some cool products to help you spoil your pets ― including a banana bed for your cat and pizza-themed treats for your dog!
PetsPosted by
The Hill

Pets nowadays are more overweight than before, study shows

There has been 108 percent increase in overweight or obese dogs between 2011 and 2020. More than 150,000 dogs every year are diagnosed with osteoarthritis, an inflammation in the joints, the common form of arthritis. 1 in 10 respondents do not think pets have become more overweight or obese, showing...
Petswe-heart.com

In troubling times where many of us have been more lonely than ever, learn how pets help people cope with isolation...

Most of us need companionship in our lives and we can often find it with our loved ones. However, some may live alone in isolation and may only be able to connect with their family and friends through wired communications. People often get pets to reduce the anxiety and stress associated with loneliness or isolation. In times when we’ve suffered lockdowns and disconnection, discover the ways that pets can help people cope with isolation…
Healthnutritionaloutlook.com

Meal replacements: How manufacturers are differentiating their products from other functional foods and powdered supplements

Meal replacements as a category have changed dramatically as consumers began more actively incorporating nutritional supplements such as protein into their daily regimens. What was previously an approach to weight loss became an opportunity to sip a nutrient-rich meal through a straw while catching the bus to work. As Mintel pointed out back in 2016, 39% of surveyed consumers reported using nutritional and performance drinks to replace breakfast, and 58% said they used nutritional and performance drinks as meal replacements.
Pet ServicesTrendHunter.com

Nutritious Large Dog Foods

The Rachael Ray Nutrish 'Big Life' dog food is being launched by the chef-headed brand that will provide pet owners with a way to support the nutritional needs of their large breed dog. The pet food is formulated with dogs 30-pounds or larger in mind and is packed with a...
Animalsgentside.co.uk

14,000-year-old puppy found frozen with something strange in its stomach

The 14,400-year-old puppywas discovered frozen and had hairy tissues and a twig in its stomach which prompted researchers to question just what the prehistoric canine may have eaten. Feasting on one of the last remaining woolly rhino. Genetic analysts from Stockholm's Natural History Museum confirmed that the hair belonged to...
Petsnews4sanantonio.com

Pets make us healthier

Take advice from the doc, pets can make us healthier. Rebecca sat down with the experts who let us know just how beneficial our work-from-home furry friends have been this past year.
FDAPosted by
The Associated Press

Cymbiotika Enables a Healthier Home with the Echo Clean™ Non-toxic Cleaner

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 1, 2021-- Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, has announced the availability of the Echo Clean™ by Synergy Science™ on its online retail store. The Echo Clean is a powerful, non-toxic alternative to traditional chemical-filled cleaners that allows you to clean and disinfect your entire home without worrying about your family’s or pets’ exposure to toxic chemicals or fumes.
Houston, MNAG Week

'There isn't a healthier place for cows than out on the grass'

HOUSTON, Minn. ― Mike and Joan Gilles' dairy farm is unlike the majority of dairy operations just off of Interstate 90, because the cows are always out in the grass. The couple hosted a pasture walk on June 15 sponsored by the Sustainable Farming Association and the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship.
Skin Carenutraingredients-usa.com

New product roundup: Functional gummies, CBN tinctures, liquid cinnamon & more

In perhaps a sign of the season, June is awash with products catering to relaxation and a healthy dose of beauty from within. ResVitále Whole Body Revitalize includes ingredients like egg shell membrane, resveratrol, crominex 3 & ginseng to support heart health, joint health, cognitive function, and youthful-looking skin. The...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PoliticsPhys.org

Rewilding cities: grow back greener, cleaner and healthier

One of the lasting legacies of COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps, is our increased appreciation of open green spaces across towns and cities. Those of us living in bustling cities, have experienced, to various extents, the power of nature, comforting us, both physically and mentally, during this unprecedented time of crisis. It...
Travelkulturehub.com

Why close domestic travel is more important now than ever

This year of staying in has likely given us a stronger desire to travel than ever before. Being home within the same four walls only invigorated the urge people had to visit something new, unfamiliar, exotic. Seeing the kitchen counter or the driveway just doesn’t hit the same… but that doesn’t mean all close domestic travel is mundane.
Healthalive.com

10 Health Benefits of Creatine

Creatine has become one of the best-selling supplements to enhance performance or muscle gain. Creatine monohydrate is a small peptide made up of amino acids, therefore it is a protein (not a steroid) that naturally exists in our bodies. Formed in the liver, pancreas, and kidneys, creatine is naturally found in high-protein foods such as meat, poultry, eggs, bone broth, fish, dairy products, and even breast milk. Let's dive into 10 health benefits of creatine.
Pet Servicespetguide.com

Dinovite: Why Every Dog And Cat Need This Ultimate Supplement

We love our dogs and cats. We know that the key to long and healthy lives for them is making sure that they have high-quality foods that give them proper nutrition. We make sure what we feed them has the right combination of protein, carbohydrates and important nutrients. But sometimes,...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Paleo Food Market Report 2021-2026: Introduction Of New Products Are Going To Drive The Paleo Food Market In The Coming Years

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Paleo Food Market By Type (Meat, Vegetables & Fruits, Nuts, Seeds, Healthy Oil/Fat & Others), By Application (Cereals, Meat Snacks, Fish Snacks, Fruit & Nut Bars, Fruit puree, Dairy Substitute & Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
HealthWFMZ-TV Online

Health Beat: Surprising ways you are damaging your teeth

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- You brush, floss, get your twice a year cleanings, and avoid sweets. But Ivanhoe has some surprising ways you could be causing damage to your teeth. We’ve all heard this before …. “We should all brush a minimum of twice a day, in the morning...
Washington County, NEWashington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

To snack or not to snack?

That is the question. As a registered dietitian and an avid snack connoisseur, I think the answer lies somewhere in the middle. Nibbling on a snack here and there in between meals can satisfy your hunger. This prevents us from getting overly hungry which may then lead to overeating and binging on not-so-healthy options.

Comments / 0

Community Policy