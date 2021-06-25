Upcycled iPhone lenses, Lego used in new DIY microscope

In this project an LQR controller is designed to balance the LEGO balancer robot (Tutorial: Building BALANC3R – Robotsquare). LQR is a pole placement technique where the poles are located such that a certain cost function is minimized. The control action is divided into three signals; the first one balances the robot, the second moves the robot forward and backward (using the IR remote control) and the third one rotates the robot about its vertical axis (using IR remote control). Since the system is linearized about the vertical position all the signals are added and then converted into two signals to the right and left motors through a decoupling matrix. The entire control system is implemented in MATLAB/Simulink using Simulink Support Package for LEGO MINDSTORMS EV3 Hardware. Other techniques will be issued in the future.