Upcycled iPhone lenses, Lego used in new DIY microscope

By Amber Neely
Apple Insider
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at German universities have devised a way to get microscopes into the hands of science-curious kids on a budget using scavenged iPhone 5 lenses and Lego. Researchers Bart E. Vos, Emil Betz Blesa, and Timo Betz from Germany's Georg August University Gottingen and Munster University had a simple yet challenging task laid out before them. They wanted to devise a way that someone could build a high-resolution microscope. And, they wanted to do it for a fraction of the cost of what you would find in a classroom science lab setting. Most toy microscopes intended for personal use are little more than glorified magnifying glasses, while classroom quality microscopes can cost hundreds, if not thousands of dollars. Many schools find it difficult to supply classrooms with sufficient equipment, and many households may find it hard to justify such a purchase.

