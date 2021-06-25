Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Racine, WI

Local Student Named to Elmhurst University’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List

By Racine County Eye
Posted by 
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43oAAL_0afBnkrm00

Colton Kraus, of Racine, was among more than 900 students named to Elmhurst University’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List.

The Dean’s List is composed of students who during the term concerned, attained a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher (out of a possible 4.00).

About Elmhurst University

Elmhurst University is a leading four-year institution of higher education that seamlessly blends liberal learning and professional preparation to help students reach their full potential. Founded in 1871, Elmhurst now offers more than 70 undergraduate programs of study, more than 20 graduate and certificate programs in flexible formats, and the Elmhurst Learning and Success Academy for young adults with differing abilities. Elmhurst University, formerly Elmhurst College, is among the top-ranked colleges and universities in the Midwest, according to U.S. News & World Report.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine, WI
Education
City
Racine, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elmhurst College#Higher Education#Elmhurst University#U S News World Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy