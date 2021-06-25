Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Our View: Good deal for Goodyear, tire industry

Tire Business
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the carbon black dust has settled, and Goodyear has, officially, become the owner of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., it's time to analyze the merits of the deal while pondering its impact on the tire industry. There is no doubt that the $2.5 billion cash-and-stock deal, finalized June...

www.tirebusiness.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooper Tire Rubber Co#Bridgestone#Firestone#Titan International Inc#Tirehub Inc#Goodyear Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Jobs
Related
BusinessTire Business

FullSpeed acquires 29 quick-lube stores in three states

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Greasemonkey and Speedee Oil Change franchisor FullSpeed Automotive acquired 29 quick lube and automotive service centers in in past several weeks, including 25 in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area operate under four automotive center brands, including 25 under the Kwik...
Industrywestfieldvoice.com

Global Packaging Automation Systems Market 2021 – Huge Market Growth Till 2027: ABB, Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, etc.

Impact Analysis on the Growth of Packaging Automation Systems Market. The Global Packaging Automation Systems Market will be analyzed on the basis of key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Packaging Automation Systems Market include ABB, Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, Systempack, Invata Intralogistics, Siemens, Schneider Electric, JS Automation, Tekpak Automation, Mitsubishi, Stora Enso, Taylor Products, ULMA Group, Swisslog Holding, Automated Packaging Systems, Kollmorgen, BEUMER Group. These vendors are actively involved in the organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD) Market Huge Growth Opportunity by Trend 2021-2027: ABB, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, etc.

Impact Analysis on the Growth of Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD) Market. The Global Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD) Market will be analyzed on the basis of key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD) Market include ABB, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa Electric, Emerson Process Management, Esoterica Automation, General Electric, HIMA Paul Hildebrandt, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Norgren, OMRON, Siemens, Tyco International. These vendors are actively involved in the organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Economywestfieldvoice.com

Global OEM Electronics Assembly for Automotive Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2026: BMW, Panasonic, Robert Bosch, Dongfeng, Eaton etc.

﻿A detailed summary of the global OEM Electronics Assembly for Automotive market assessing dynamic factors, growth determinants as well as information on segment classification have been recorded in this versatile report. Besides information on segment classification, the document reflects a thorough understanding on competitor positioning, global, local and regional developments, financial outlook, regulatory compliance as well as supply-chain offerings.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quantitative Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 207.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,282 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Automotive Actuator Market 2021 Outlook & Analysis With Latest Research | Future Development by – Delphi Automotive, Hella, Robert Bosch

Global Automotive Actuator Market report is the latest offering that examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the market. To determine these factors, the research determines the performance across different product categories and regions. Then, the Automotive Actuator market report serves statistical analysis regarding key factors including the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to have a substantial effect on the progress of the Automotive Actuator market. The report also highlights market entry strategies for various key companies functioning in the market. Different graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, tables, and pictures have been used while making the Automotive Actuator market report.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Smart Motors Market Still Has Room To Grow: ABB, Rockwell Automation, Moog Animatics, etc.

The Smart Motors Market report enlightens its readers about its products, applications, and specifications. The research enlists key companies operating in the market and also highlights the roadmap adopted by the companies to consolidate their position in the market. By extensive usage of SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis tools, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and combination of key companies are comprehensively deduced and referenced in the report. Every single leading player in this global market is profiled with their related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturing base, applications, and other specifications.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Natural Gas-Powered Vehicles Market 2021 Expansion & Maturity With Latest Research | Future Development by – Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, Ford

Global Natural Gas-Powered Vehicles Market report is the latest offering that examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the market. To determine these factors, the research determines the performance across different product categories and regions. Then, the Natural Gas-Powered Vehicles market report serves statistical analysis regarding key factors including the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to have a substantial effect on the progress of the Natural Gas-Powered Vehicles market. The report also highlights market entry strategies for various key companies functioning in the market. Different graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, tables, and pictures have been used while making the Natural Gas-Powered Vehicles market report.
Economywestfieldvoice.com

Diesel Gensets Market 2021 Research on Import-Export Details, Business Standards and Forecast to 2025| Kirloskar Electric Company, Cummins Inc., Caterpillar, Kohler Co., Aggreko, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

The industry study involves the thorough analysis of all the major investments being made in the Diesel Gensets Market worldwide. Furthermore, the report is a thorough guide to get a detailed knowledge of the competitive landscape of the Diesel Gensets Market. The research includes the detailed study of all the growth propelling and restraining aspects of the Diesel Gensets Market. Numerous development strategies and policies being adopted by the entities in this market industry across the globe are studied in detail in the industry analysis report.
Agriculturecoleofduty.com

Agriculture Technology Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Deere & Company, Philips Lighting, Cree Inc.

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Agriculture Technology Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Agriculture Technology Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Agriculture Technology processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global Desiccant Dryer Market 2021 – Huge Market Growth Till 2027: Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Parker Hannifin, etc.

Impact Analysis on the Growth of Desiccant Dryer Market. The Global Desiccant Dryer Market will be analyzed on the basis of key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Desiccant Dryer Market include Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Parker Hannifin, SPX Flow, Sullair, Quincy, Gardner Denver, Kaeser, Star Compare, Rotorcomp, BEKO Technologies, Risheng, Zeks, Aircel. These vendors are actively involved in the organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Aircraft Tire Market 2021 Industry Growth and Forecast Analysis Report till 2029 | Goodyear(US), Bridgestone(Japan), Dunlop(Britain), Sentury(China)

The market research report on the global Aircraft Tire industry provides a comprehensive study of the various techniques and materials used in the production of Aircraft Tire market products. Starting from industry chain analysis to cost structure analysis, the report analyzes multiple aspects, including the production and end-use segments of the Aircraft Tire market products. The latest trends in the Aircraft Tire industry have been detailed in the report to measure their impact on the production of Aircraft Tire market products. With the present market standards revealed, the Aircraft Tire market research report has also illustrated the latest strategic developments and patterns of the market players in an unbiased manner. The report serves as a presumptive business document that can help the purchasers in the global Aircraft Tire market plan their next courses towards the position of the market’s future.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Heavy-Duty Tires Market 2021 Size & Share With Latest Research | Future Development by – Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear

Global Heavy-Duty Tires Market report is the latest offering that examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the market. To determine these factors, the research determines the performance across different product categories and regions. Then, the Heavy-Duty Tires market report serves statistical analysis regarding key factors including the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to have a substantial effect on the progress of the Heavy-Duty Tires market. The report also highlights market entry strategies for various key companies functioning in the market. Different graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, tables, and pictures have been used while making the Heavy-Duty Tires market report.
BusinessTire Business

Monro picks industry vet to lead talent acquisition efforts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monro Inc. has hired Matt Henson to become its chief human resources officer. In his new role, Mr. Henson will lead Monro's human resources function and strategy, including talent acquisition, learning and development, employee engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and all other facets of organizational and performance management, the company said.
Diamond Bar, CATire Business

Nexen gains OE fitment on redesigned Hyundai Kona

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. — Hyundai Motor Group has selected Nexen Tire Corp.'s N Priz S Grand Touring Tire as an original equipment fitment on the 2022 Hyundai Kona in the U.S. and South Korea. The four-door, five-seat compact SUV, which has been redesigned, will feature size 215/55R17. "Since the beginning...
Hanover, OHTire Business

Conti testing next-gen tires for commercial EVs

HANOVER, Germany — Continental A.G. is working with a Swiss developer of electric vehicles (EV) on tire solutions for commercial vehicles used for local public transport and freight transportation. Conti is testing the concept tires at its Contidrom proving grounds with an electric truck made by Designwerk Products A.G. under...
Georgia StateTire Business

Small town, big success: Georgia Tire turns 75

VIDALIA, Ga. — The average city in the U.S. gets about 28 inches of snow each year. Vidalia, a town of about 10,000 in southeast Georgia, accounts for a whopping zero inches of that number. If you want something round and white in Vidalia, you look in the ground and...
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Agricultural Machinery Diesel Engines Market 2021 Trends & Insights With Latest Research | Future Development by – Cummins, Navistar, Caterpillar

Global Agricultural Machinery Diesel Engines Market report is the latest offering that examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the market. To determine these factors, the research determines the performance across different product categories and regions. Then, the Agricultural Machinery Diesel Engines market report serves statistical analysis regarding key factors including the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to have a substantial effect on the progress of the Agricultural Machinery Diesel Engines market. The report also highlights market entry strategies for various key companies functioning in the market. Different graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, tables, and pictures have been used while making the Agricultural Machinery Diesel Engines market report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy