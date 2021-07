Robert Darrah, director of dining services at Legacy Retirement Communities (LegacyRetirement.com), will serve as president-elect of the Board of Directors for the Association for Healthcare Foodservice (AHF). His term as president-elect begins on January 1, 2022; his term as president will begin on January 1, 2023. Darrah has been serving on the Board of Directors for the past 10 years. He is a longtime supporter of the Association and advocate for senior living communities and the dining experiences they offer.