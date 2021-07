New Mexico’s new medical marijuana law goes into effect today, at least partially. The rules for the decriminalization of the plant for medicinal use will now apply as of today going forward with one exception. The legal sale of medical marijuana from a dispensary isn’t happening yet. For now, possession of up to two ounces, consumption in private of the plant and personal growing are allowed and will not be penalized. New Mexico’s medical marijuana dispensary sales kick in sometime in the Spring of 2022.