Berkeley, CA

Flour made from upcycled brewers grain achieves Upcycled Food Certification

By Sebastian Krawiec
nutritionaloutlook.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReGrained has announced that its SuperGrain+ flour is the first ingredient in the world to receive Upcycled Food Certification from the Upcycled Food Association. ReGrained (Berkeley, CA) has announced that its SuperGrain+ flour is the first ingredient in the world to receive Upcycled Food Certification from the Upcycled Food Association. SuperGrain+ is manufactured by upcycling brewer’s grain “spent” during the brewing process. According to ReGrained, the United States generates over 20 billion pounds of brewer’s spent grain every year. The brewing process extracts sugar from the grain, and the spent grain is typically disposed of, however byproduct is a highly nutritious grain rich in fiber and plant-based protein.

www.nutritionaloutlook.com
