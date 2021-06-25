Two Lafayette Parish Homes Set on Fire; Arsonist Sought
The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La. Jun. 25—The Lafayette Fire Department is searching for an arsonist after two homes on St. Fidelis Street in Lafayette Parish were set on fire. Firefighters from the Carencro, Lafayette, Scott and Broussard fire departments responded to a reported house fire on St. Fidelis Street around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, quickly discovering homes in the 100 block and the 200 block were on fire, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.www.firefighternation.com