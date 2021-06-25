Two Rescued in Overnight Duluth Heights Fire
Duluth News Tribune, Minn. Jun. 25—Crews responded to a house fire early Friday morning in the Duluth Heights neighborhood. The two occupants of the West Linden Street home were on a porch roof at the back of the building when emergency responders arrived, according to a news release from the fire department. A Duluth police officer retrieved a ladder from the garage and assisted the fire department in safely getting the people down.www.firefighternation.com