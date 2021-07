A recently released report highlights how societies could move closer to a more gender equal distribution of care work in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. One of the key findings of the report is that – at the current rate of change – it will take another 92 years before unpaid care work is shared equally between men and women. Globally, women do three times as much of the unpaid care work as men do, and make up over 70% of the paid care workforce.