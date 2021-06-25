Most Americans want supplemental unemployment checks to end: survey

Lawmakers have argued that boosted unemployment is hindering job searches, but new data says otherwise. When the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was signed into law in mid-March, it did more than just put $1,400 stimulus into Americans' bank accounts. It also boosted unemployment benefits by $300 a week through Labor Day. The point of that extra money was to help people without jobs stay afloat while they looked for work, but also to give them time to search for suitable work -- jobs that wouldn't compromise their health or safety.