Most Americans want supplemental unemployment checks to end: survey

By Lisa Fickenscher
New York Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost Americans believe the federal government’s $300-a-week sweetener to state unemployment benefits should end immediately, a new survey has found. Fifty-two percent of people believe the benefits should end now, with just 30 percent saying they should continue until their Sept. 6 expiration date and 16 percent saying they should continue indefinitely, according to the survey of 2,600 people, conducted by Momentive and the New York Times on June 16.

