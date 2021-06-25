Alex Morgan is on fire ahead of the 2020 Olympics

Over the past few years, tennis champion Naomi Osaka has proved to be one of the world’s most interesting and influential athletes to watch, both on and off the court. Currently ranked the No. 2 women’s tennis player in the world, she made headlines earlier this year when she announced she would not participate in post-match press conferences at the French Open, citing concerns for her mental health. (She was consequently fined for her decision and eventually dropped out of the tournament altogether.) Now, a new Netflix docuseries follows her over the course of two years as she speaks candidly about the pressure she has felt because of her sudden move into the spotlight.