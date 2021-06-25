Princess Diana would be ‘very upset’ by William, Harry rift: royal biographer
Princess Diana would be “very upset” by the rift between her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, according to the late royal’s go-to biographer. “Diana said to me quite clearly on several occasions that she saw Harry as the wingman for William in what would be a very solitary, somber job as future king,” Andrew Morton, who secretly collaborated with Diana on his 1992 book, “Diana: Her True Story,” said on the UK’s “Loose Women” on Friday.pagesix.com