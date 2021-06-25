Cancel
Princess Diana would be ‘very upset’ by William, Harry rift: royal biographer

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincess Diana would be “very upset” by the rift between her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, according to the late royal’s go-to biographer. “Diana said to me quite clearly on several occasions that she saw Harry as the wingman for William in what would be a very solitary, somber job as future king,” Andrew Morton, who secretly collaborated with Diana on his 1992 book, “Diana: Her True Story,” said on the UK’s “Loose Women” on Friday.

