‘Chinese Uber’ Didi targeting $60B valuation in US IPO amid antitrust concerns

By Theo Wayt
New York Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe largest ride-hailing company in China plans to go public on the New York Stock Exchange at a valuation of more than $60 billion — even as Chinese regulators reportedly probe the company for antitrust violations. Didi — which offers rides to more than 550 million users in Asia, Latin...

