HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, a judge granted two requests from the state in Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s ethics trial. A judge granted the motion from state prosecutors, asking to keep Blakely from pointing fingers at other public officials during his trial. The last-minute motion argues the conduct of others is irrelevant to whether Blakely is guilty, and that bringing it up could be confusing to the jury.