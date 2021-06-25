Cancel
Sylvester Stallone, 74, shows off massive bicep in workout photo: 'Doing some old school action'

Sylvester Stallone didn’t just prove he’s still a gym rat - at 74! – but hinted at a new action project in a new workout photo. Even The Rock was impressed.

CelebritiesMovieWeb

How Henry Winkler Helped Sylvester Stallone Make Rocky

Henry Winkler played a key role in helping Sylvester Stallone make the original Rocky. Written by Stallone with the actor also starring as the titular boxer, the iconic sports movie was released in theaters to great success in 1976. It would simultaneously spawn a highly successful franchise while launching Stallone's career as a Hollywood star.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Sylvester Stallone, 74, Shows Off His Ripped Arm Muscles After Hitting The Gym – Photo

Apparently, the fountain of youth is inside Sylvester Stallone’s gym. The ‘Suicide Squad star looked incredibly buff while flexing his bicep in a new photo. For those who need the motivation to work out, Sylvester Stallone has a message for you. “Went to damn the gym today when I didn’t want to. But, doing things when you do NOT want to, I found, [are] an extremely important key to success,” the 74-year-old action icon captioned a June 23 Instagram post. In the shot, the Rambo star flexed his arm and showed off his incredibly huge bicep. It’s hard to believe that arm belonged to a man in his seventies, but if Sly is known for anything, it’s defying expectations.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Sylvester Stallone And Arnold Schwarzenegger Reunite For First Time In Over A Year In Sweet Photos

After more than a year of social distancing measures being enforced in numerous parts of the world, some areas -- like Hollywood -- are resuming something that resembles pre-pandemic life. That means plenty of old friends are seeing each other for the first time in a long time. For people like Rocky superstar Sylvester Stallone and the Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, that made for both a poignant reunion and an amazing social media moment.
MoviesMovieWeb

Sylvester Stallone Turns 75 Just Ahead of His Return to Theaters in The Suicide Squad

Sylvester Stallone is celebrating his 75th birthday exactly one month before the veteran actor's return to the big screen. The last time we saw Stallone in theaters was for the release of the bloody action sequel Rambo: Last Blood in 2019. Movie theaters have been opening back up worldwide after shutting down last year due to the pandemic, and on Aug. 6, Stallone will make his theatrical return in the role of King Shark for James Gunn's R-rated superhero movie The Suicide Squad.
Tenniswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Sylvester Stallone Meets Three Young Rocky Fans In Heartwarming Video

Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky series is one of the most enduring franchises in cinematic history. There’s been a new movie every decade since the 70s, beginning with the Oscar-winning 1976 Rocky and currently ending with Creed II in 2018. Over that time the Italian stallion has built a massive global fanbase, which apparently also includes young girls.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Sylvester Stallone's Son Seargeoh Lives a Very Private Life Due to a Disorder

Everyone knows who Sylvester Stallone is but not that many people are aware that the action star has an adult son named Seargeoh hidden away from the public eye. Seargeoh Stallone is, still to this day, a mystery to many "Rocky" fans around the world. Although his father is a household name in Hollywood, thanks to all his action and drama films, the same can't be said for Seargeoh.
UFCComplex

Sylvester Stallone Says Conor McGregor Would Be ‘Foolish’ Not to Accept Jake Paul’s Challenge

Sylvester Stallone says he fully supports a Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul fight. TMZ caught up with the 75-year-old Rocky star just hours before McGregor faces Dustin Poirier in UFC 264. Stallone briefly broke down his predictions for Saturday’s event and then was asked about the recent drama between McGregor and Paul. As previously reported, Paul has challenged the former UFC champ to a boxing match, and even put a $50 million offer on the table. The two have continued to exchange shots throughout 2021, but they’ve yet to land a deal.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Sylvester Stallone

Rocky Balboa Threw Apollo Creed Fight in Sylvester Stallone’s Original, Darker Script. Sylvester Stallone’s first draft of Rocky was dark — so dark his then-wife Sasha Czack hated the character. The star, who turned 75 on Tuesday, said in a previous interview about his iconic…. Sylvester Stallone’s Rep Denies Reports...
MoviesComicBook

James Gunn Celebrates Sylvester Stallone's Birthday with New Guardians of the Galaxy BTS Photo

July 6 was Sylvester Stallone's 75th birthday with fans and celebrities sharing their well-wishes to the legendary actor on his day. Now, filmmaker James Gunn is also offering up his birthday wishes for the actor as well. Stallone appeared in Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as the Ravager Stakar Ogord and is also offering his voice to King Shark in Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad which debuts in theaters next month. Gunn celebrated Stallone's birthday by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of himself with Stallone from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with the caption "Happy Birthday to my friend, the legend, @TheSlyStallone!"
MoviesComicBook

Aquaman 2: Patrick Wilson Shows Off Workout Prep

Filming on the upcoming Aquaman sequel, officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, has started filming and one returning star has revealed the unreal prep that they've been undergoing to get ready for their return. Actor Patrick Wilson will be back as Orm, Aquaman's half-brother and would-be tyrant of Atlantis, for the upcoming sequel and Wilson has revealed some of his workout routine and paid tribute to his trainer. "Thank you @oldmanayo for the past 3+ months of Orm training… plus all the prep for the first flick," The 47-year-old actor posted on Instagram. "A lot of sweat. A lot of @yelawolf. Here we go."

