Sylvester Stallone, 74, shows off massive bicep in workout photo: 'Doing some old school action'

Apparently, the fountain of youth is inside Sylvester Stallone’s gym. The ‘Suicide Squad star looked incredibly buff while flexing his bicep in a new photo. For those who need the motivation to work out, Sylvester Stallone has a message for you. “Went to damn the gym today when I didn’t want to. But, doing things when you do NOT want to, I found, [are] an extremely important key to success,” the 74-year-old action icon captioned a June 23 Instagram post. In the shot, the Rambo star flexed his arm and showed off his incredibly huge bicep. It’s hard to believe that arm belonged to a man in his seventies, but if Sly is known for anything, it’s defying expectations.