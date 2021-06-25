How Hampton Roads’ chronic traffic problems and sea level rise helped shape bipartisan infrastructure bill

Hampton Roads’ chronic traffic headaches and vulnerability to sea level were on Sen. Mark Warner’s mind as he gathered 10 Republicans, eight other Democrats and one independent to try to find a way past a Capitol Hill impasse on infrastructure.

The result, a $579 billion bill, won a nod from President Joe Biden after Republicans balked at a larger package he had proposed, Warner said.

Warner said he’s especially pleased that the bill includes $47 billion for resilience projects — that is, efforts to help communities meet challenges from climate change.

“I think there are two places at ground zero for climate change — New Orleans and Hampton Roads,” Warner said.

He said he’s going to push for some of the bill’s $109 billion for roads, bridges and tunnels to go for a third crossing in Hampton Roads, while he’s eyeing some of the $66 billion set for railroads to fund expanded passenger rail service to the Peninsula and Norfolk.

The bill also includes an idea Warner’s been pushing for a decade: seed money for an infrastructure financing bank. He said the $20 billion set to launch this project could support enough additional private financing for $200 billion of projects, on top of the $579 billion called for in the infrastructure bill.

The idea is that the bank’s loans would have a government guarantee, much as financing through the Export-Import Bank.

“Interest rates are low, and a government guarantee to help, it means a whole bunch of projects could be funded when they wouldn’t be otherwise,” Warner said.

The bill also provides billions for public transit, broadband, electric vehicles, ports, water projects, environmental remediation and electric grids.

Among the senators Warner worked with on the bill are North Carolina Republicans Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, as well as Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

In addition to West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, both of the Democratic senators from Arizona — Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema — and New Hampshire — Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen — were in the group.

Warner said he thinks he can win 20 Republican votes for the bill, although he said some Democrats may balk, still hoping for some of the other spending Biden had proposed — spending that Warner said he still wants to push for, too.

He said he feels the infrastructure bill could be yet another bipartisan success, coming in the wake of bipartisan support in the Senate for his $52 billion bill for investment in semiconductor manufacturing and this year’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

“I think it shows we’re not dysfunctional,” he said.

