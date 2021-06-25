Belgium predicted lineup vs Portugal - Euro 2020

Belgium will face Portugal in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020 after finishing top of Group B. As expected, the Red Devils have been one of the standout teams so far at Euro 2020. Roberto Martinez has a plethora of talent to choose from, but with that comes high expectation. Even before their win against Finland on Monday, Belgium had qualified for the Round of 16. The Red Devils picked up maximum points from their first two games to progress to the knockout stage before their final game in Group B. Ahead of the tournament, Romelu Lukaku was one of the favourites to pick up the Golden Boot. He hasn’t disappointed so far, scoring three goals in three games. Not only have the Red Devils been one of the best sides going forward, but they have also only conceded one goal so far. If they’re able to get past Portugal, you wouldn’t bet against them going all the way.