Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Belgium predicted lineup vs Portugal - Euro 2020

By Ross Jackson
90min.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelgium surprised no-one as they breezed through Group B after picking up maximum points from their three outings, though their round of 16 tie represents a real test as they come up against reigning European champions Portugal. Roberto Martinez's are one of the favourites to dethrone Portugal at Euro 2020,...

www.90min.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Jan Vertonghen
Person
Dedryck Boyata
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
Toby Alderweireld
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Eden Hazard
Person
Jason Denayer
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European#Real Madrid#Portugal Euro#Gk#Midfielders Wing Backs#Thorgan Hazard#Lwb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
Related
UEFAwcn247.com

Belgium edges Portugal, reaches quarterfinals at Euro 2020

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Belgium held Cristiano Ronaldo scoreless and defeated defending champion Portugal 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship. Thorgan Hazard scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute. Hazard’s swerving shot from outside the area left Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patrício wrong-footed and late to swat the ball away. Belgium will next face Italy in the quarterfinals on Friday in Munich. Ronaldo is still one goal away from becoming the all-time men’s top scorer in international soccer. He is tied with former Iran striker Ali Daei at 109 goals.
UEFAworldsoccer.com

Belgium vs Portugal: Lukaku and Ronaldo go head-to-head at Euro 2020

Belgium will face Portugal in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020 after finishing top of Group B. As expected, the Red Devils have been one of the standout teams so far at Euro 2020. Roberto Martinez has a plethora of talent to choose from, but with that comes high expectation. Even before their win against Finland on Monday, Belgium had qualified for the Round of 16. The Red Devils picked up maximum points from their first two games to progress to the knockout stage before their final game in Group B. Ahead of the tournament, Romelu Lukaku was one of the favourites to pick up the Golden Boot. He hasn’t disappointed so far, scoring three goals in three games. Not only have the Red Devils been one of the best sides going forward, but they have also only conceded one goal so far. If they’re able to get past Portugal, you wouldn’t bet against them going all the way.
SoccerSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Digest: Belgium ousts Portugal in Euro soccer tournament

Belgium held Cristiano Ronaldo scoreless and defeated defending champion Portugal 1-0 Sunday in Seville, Spain, to advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship soccer tournament. Thorgan Hazard scored in the 42nd minute with a swerving shot from outside the area that left Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patrício wrong-footed and late to swat the ball away.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Is Belgium vs Portugal on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2020 fixture

Belgium take on Portugal in the last 16 of Euro 2020 at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Sunday, with a quarter-final against Italy awaiting the winners.The Red Devils have won each of their three matches at the tournament so far, including a 2-0 win over Finland last time out.Portugal escaped a frantic Group F thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo double from the penalty spot in a 2-2 draw with France.Ronaldo is the leading scorer at Euro 2020 and tied Ali Daei’s all-time record for men’s international goals (109).Here’s everything you need to know about the match:When is it?The fixture...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Belgium vs Portugal LIVE: Euro 2020 result and reaction tonight

Belgium and Portugal go head-to-head in Seville this evening as Euro 2020’s last-16 action continues.The mouthwatering fixture will not only be a huge tie in shaping the competition – with the winners going on to face Italy in the quarter-finals – but also in the race for the golden boot. Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is the competition’s top scorer so far with five goals – having equalled the all-time international goals record for a single player – while Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has netted three times for his nation at the tournament.Following Saturday’s games between Wales and Denmark –...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Belgium vs Portugal player ratings: Hazard brothers impress as Red Devils head into Euro 2020 last eight

Belgium booked their place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 as they edged past Portugal, winning 1-0 in Seville to set up a clash against Italy.In an incredibly quiet first half it took a moment of magic to break the deadlock when Thorgan Hazard’s long-range strike flew into the top corner from 25 yards out.Portugal probed for an equaliser in the second period and went close when Cristiano Ronaldo neatly slalomed through a couple of chances before laying it off for Diogo Jota, only for the Liverpool man to fire over.Late on Raphael Guerreiro almost found a way through...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Belgium vs Portugal confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture today

Portugal take on Belgium in Seville for their last-16 match at Euro 2020 on Sunday, with a quarter-final against Italy awaiting the winners.Cristiano Ronaldo equalled Ali Daei’s all-time record for men’s international goals with a double from the penalty spot in a 2-2 draw with France.The result ensured Portugal progressed as one of the four best third-placed teams and Ronaldo will be hoping to score his 110th international goal against the Red Devils.Belgium are in fine form, winning each of their three group games including a 2-0 victory against Finland last time out.Here’s everything you need to know about...
SportsPosted by
FanSided

England vs Germany: Predicted lineups for Euro 2020 round of 16 tie

A mouth-watering clash awaits us on Tuesday evening, as Germany and England face off in the Euro 2020 round of 16. England were far from their best during the Euro 2020 group stage, but still managed to secure top spot in Group D. The Three Lions go into their round of 16 clash against Germany as slight favourites. But Joachim Löw’s side will no doubt give them a hard-fought battle on Tuesday evening.
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Belgium vs Italy prediction: How will Euro 2020 quarter-final play out tonight?

Belgium take on Italy in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 tonight, in the pick of the last-eight fixtures.Belgium are arguably favourites to go all the way at this point, following their 1-0 win over holders Portugal in the round of 16 and a strong series of group-stage showings.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Belgium vs Italy in the Euro 2020 quarter-finalsItaly, meanwhile, were described as dark horses ahead of the tournament and have been living up to the cautious hype so far. Roberto Mancini’s side required extra time to beat Austria in the last 16 but were thoroughly impressive in...
UEFA90min.com

Czech Republic predicted starting lineup vs Denmark - Euro 2020

The Czech Republic are hoping their European fairytale at the expense of Denmark this weekend as they look to book themselves a place in the semi-finals of Euro 2020. Few gave Jaroslav Silhavy's team much chance of progressing beyond the group stage, but they haven't looked back since Patrik Schick's stunning winner against Scotland. Four points from a tricky group preceded an historic win against the Netherlands, and now the Czechs are out to prove they are a force to be reckoned with in Europe.
UEFACBS Sports

UEFA Euro 2020 odds, picks, predictions: European soccer expert reveals best bets for Belgium vs. Italy

The Euro 2020 schedule features a marquee matchup on Friday when world No. 1 Belgium continues its quest for its first major trophy against Italy in the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA European Championship. Both teams won every game in the qualifying and group stages of Euro 2020, the only teams to do so, and now look to advance in the Euro 2020 bracket. Italy has won 12-straight games and has not lost since September 2018, while Belgium has won five in a row and last lost to England 2-1 in a Nations League match in October 2020. The Belgians are No. 1 in the world but have no hardware to show for it yet, while seventh-ranked Italy is a four-time World Cup champion.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Manchester United weigh up move for Eduardo Camavinga once Jadon Sancho's £77m switch is completed with Rennes wonderkid also tracked by PSG, Real Madrid and Arsenal

Manchester United are weighing up an approach for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga once they wrap up Jadon Sancho’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund this week. Sancho’s deal is expected to be completed for £77million in the coming days as United and Dortmund iron out the finer details of a fee structure. United will then turn attentions to adding a central midfielder and centre back.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Is Mikkel Damsgaard England-bound?

The man who came close to rocking England’s Euro 2020 hopes – Denmark’s Mikkel Damsgaard – is set to become a Premier League player, with Tottenham, Leicester and Leeds said to be keen on his signature. Italy’s Calciomercato reports the Sampdoria striker has become a target for a number of clubs across Europe through his Euro exploits, including scoring the first goal in his country’s extra-time semi-final loss to England. Sampdoria had valued him at £30million earlier in the tournament, but that figure is sure to have risen after last Wednesday night. The 21-year-old forward’s agent says Damsgaard would love to join the Premier League.
Soccer90min.com

Zinedine Zidane still happy to wait for France job

Ex-Real Madrid coach Zinedine is happy to wait for the France national team job to become available rather than rush back into club football, even though Didier Deschamps is expected to remain in the role until at least the 2022 World Cup when his contract expires. Zidane ended his second...

Comments / 0

Community Policy