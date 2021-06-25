Stream It or Skip It: ‘Mary J. Blige’s My Life’ on Amazon Prime, Which Reflects On The Pain And Promise Of A Powerful Record
Filmmaker Vanessa Roth, who won an Academy Award for her 2007 documentary Freeheld, helms this tribute to and celebration of Mary J. Blige’s landmark 1994 album My Life, which finds the multiple Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter reflecting on the record, how it was made, her struggles with wellness and addiction that informed its lyrics, and its legacy for her worldwide fan base.decider.com