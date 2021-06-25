Stream It or Skip It: ‘Mary J. Blige’s My Life’ on Amazon Prime, Which Reflects On The Pain And Promise Of A Powerful Record

Mary J. Blige, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, has always lived up to her title with her fashion choices. As explored in her new Amazon Prime documentary, My Life, the singer pioneered a distinctive look she likes to call “ghetto fabulous,” and propelled it into the mainstream, along with her new musical sound. “Mary was the first to bring her own R&B, hip-hop swag to the boy-based rap scene,” Danyel Smith, the former editor of Vibe, says in the documentary. And now, Blige is exploring some of her very best fashion moments in a brand new Vogue video.