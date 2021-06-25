Danny Trejo’s rise from hoodlum to stardom

“Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption and Hollywood” by Danny Trejo.

At first, Danny Trejo says, he only wanted to be “the Mexican you feared.”

Born 1944 in Los Angeles, Trejo wasn’t a guy who started fights. He was the guy who finished them. When another teenager challenged him after school, he bit off a chunk of the kid’s face. When a rowdy sailor wanted to brawl, Trejo jabbed a broken bottle in his eye.

The rules were drilled into him from birth: A man does not show weakness. A man does not back down. Those lessons got Trejo into trouble on the street. They just also may have kept him alive during prison stretches in Chino, Soledad and San Quentin.

Then Danny Trejo found God, got clean and became a movie star.

How he made that change is detailed in “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption and Hollywood.” Written with the help of Trejo’s longtime friend and “Sons of Anarchy” co-star, Donal Logue, it’s the story of a brutal childhood, a wasted youth and 11 years behind bars.

And then an improbable third act as a drug counselor, actor and entrepreneur.

Trejo was just 8 when his 13-year-old uncle, Gilbert, turned him on to weed. He was 12 when Gilbert gave him his first shot of heroin. Soon, Trejo was helping him sell it.

“Whatever Gilbert did, I followed,” Trejo writes. “I would have done anything for his approval. If he’d played football, I would have been an athlete. It just so happened he was a drug-dealing gangster.”

Soon, Trejo was in business for himself. The cops started paying attention, too, trying to catch him in the act. One narc’s bust went spectacularly wrong —Trejo had sold him sugar — but the arrests began to mount. So did the sentences.

First, it was youthful offender camps, then jail. In county lockup in 1961, he met an inmate with a weird talent for hypnotism. Trejo felt sorry for the scared, scrawny kid and protected him from the other prisoners. After they were released, Trejo never saw the guy again.

Considering he was Charlie Manson, that was probably just as well.

By 1966, Trejo was doing time in San Quentin. In prison, he boxed when he could find a match; he had been throwing punches since he was 8. Trejo collected debts for San Quentin’s main drug dealer. He also ran a protection racket. Worried about getting shivved? For a couple of cartons of cigarettes, Trejo had your back.

Trejo became a powerful man in prison, which is probably why the authorities transferred him out. Sent to Soledad in ’68, Trejo reestablished himself, controlling most of the contraband. But then, during a baseball game in the exercise yard, there was a riot.

Although 1,000 inmates were involved, Trejo was one of only three charged. Accused of assaulting a guard, he was now facing an attempted murder rap — a capital crime. Thrown into solitary, Trejo prayed hard. He offered up his life to God.

And, Trejo swears, “In that cell, God killed the old me.”

Trejo took it as a sign when the government’s case against him fell apart. He kicked heroin and alcohol. He started counseling other inmates. He even began offering a new kind of protection — keeping an eye on convicts in recovery and making sure they didn’t slip.

Released in 1969, Trejo found work as a drug-and-alcohol counselor. He also started picking up jobs as an extra in gangster movies. They paid him $50 a day to stand around and look tough. When you were Danny Trejo, with a chest full of prison tats — including a portrait of a beauty in a sombrero — this was an easy gig.

In 1985, a bit player shooting “Runaway Train” called. He saw Trejo speak about getting clean, and he begged Trejo to come and stop him from doing any more coke. Trejo drove to the movie set but never did find the actor. However, an assistant director found him and liked his look.

He gave Trejo a part. Then he promoted Trejo to be the boxing coach for the film’s star, Eric Roberts. Then the director, Andrei Konchalovsky, gave him an even bigger part. Trejo was pulling down $320 a day — legitimately.

He decided he could get used to this.

Since that breakthrough, Trejo hasn’t stopped working, often taking on 20 roles a year. His constantly growing list of credits on IMDb.com recently passed 400.

“I was in so many towns doing so many jobs, I didn’t know where I was half the time,” he admits of one busy period. “(Director) Robert Rodriguez loves telling people I called him one time and said I was doing a movie in Dallas. When he asked what it was, I said, ‘I don’t know. It’s a movie. How am I supposed to know what it’s called?’ ”

So what if he couldn’t tell the jobs apart? Trejo respected the work, the process and demanded people respect him in return.

It particularly angered him when that respect didn’t come from fellow Mexican-Americans. He remembers shooting a movie called “Guns” with Erik Estrada and finding him “distant and aloof. He’d act weird and competitive when people recognized me. He didn’t understand it. It had been too many years since he’d been Ponch on ‘CHiPS,’ and no one gave a s—t anymore. It was a good reminder to me to always have a higher purpose than Hollywood.”

A meeting with Edward James Olmos also left Trejo disappointed and a little hurt. Olmos wanted him for a movie he was making, “American Me,” about the Mexican Mafia. But when Trejo read the script, he found it full of crude Hollywood clichés. And when he met Olmos, the veteran actor showed up dressed like a barrio gangbanger.

“Did he look at me and see the person I’d been in my past life, a life I’d worked so hard to put in the rear-view mirror?” Trejo wondered. “I felt like certain Latinos in Hollywood viewed me as a gangster, not a peer. To them I was a circus curio from the hood.”

Trejo passed on the part. Later, he heard that at least six people who worked on the movie were murdered. It seemed the script offended the real gangsters, too.

In between movies, Trejo stays busy keeping people off drugs and out of prison. He knows how hard it is; two of his children battled substance abuse for years before getting clean. And Trejo’s had personal challenges — several failed marriages, bouts of bad health linked to long-ago excesses.

And yet, he keeps going and growing. He’s made critical smashes like “Heat,” and he’s appeared in Slayer music videos. He starred as the first Mexican-American action hero — “Machete” — and opened restaurants. Against all odds, he is still here.

“An interviewer once asked me if I liked working on bad movies,” Trejo writes. “He wasn’t trying to be rude, but I didn’t love the question.… If my involvement helps a movie get made, it creates jobs for crews that have families of their own to support. How can that be bad? And a bad day on a movie will always be a million times better than your best day in prison.”