Don't Believe This Myth About MSG

Chinese food ranks quite high up there on the list of great takeout foods. However, there's an age-old tale that Chinese food, in America at least, contains MSG, and MSG is the cause of everything bad — headaches, asthma, brain damage, weight gain, you name it (via Healthline). The Merriam-Webster dictionary even has a term for it. They call it the "Chinese restaurant syndrome," used to define bad reactions that people get from eating foods with a high amount of MSG.