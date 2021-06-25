There is no greater hero in golf than the caddie who just risked life, limb, and dry shorts to save his player from falling into a lake
There ain’t no loyalty like caddie loyalty. Not your dog, not your adoring mother, and certainly not your backstabbing rat friends who keep posting your shanks on Instagram. You may have your doubts. You may think it’s a job like any other, but it’s not. It’s a way of life; one that Pedro Figueiredo’s caddie Fracisco Ataide lived to its fullest at the BMW International Open on Friday, putting life and limb on the line to save his guy from a certain watery grave. Check it out.www.golfdigest.com