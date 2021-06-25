There is no greater hero in golf than the caddie who just risked life, limb, and dry shorts to save his player from falling into a lake

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — An air of incredulity was still hanging over Dean Burmester as he emerged from the scorer’s hut at the end of his third round in the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. It wasn’t the five-under 66 he had just shot that had the 32-year-old South African shaking his head. That score was good certainly, although far from exceptional in almost perfect scoring conditions. But it did involve a run of holes that, if not unique in professional golf, must be close to unprecedented.