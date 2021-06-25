It's Fall Guys Meets Indiana Jones, And That's Great

I’m running. In front of me are half a dozen ghostly figures. They are running too. We are all heading towards a series of rotating blades and pits. I quickly jump over some of the blades, then use my whip to yank myself over one of the pits, landing safely on the other side. I turn around and watch one of the ghostly figures miss their jump and fall into the pit. “I guess that’s how they died here…” I think to myself, before running into the next area of the temple on my quest to grab an ancient relic for a powerful god.