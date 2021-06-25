Cancel
Video Games

It's Fall Guys Meets Indiana Jones, And That's Great

By Zack Zwiezen
Kotaku
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m running. In front of me are half a dozen ghostly figures. They are running too. We are all heading towards a series of rotating blades and pits. I quickly jump over some of the blades, then use my whip to yank myself over one of the pits, landing safely on the other side. I turn around and watch one of the ghostly figures miss their jump and fall into the pit. “I guess that’s how they died here…” I think to myself, before running into the next area of the temple on my quest to grab an ancient relic for a powerful god.

