Details of New Warzone Map Leaked

New leaked information regarding the Call of Duty 2021 title suggests fan-favorite classic maps could be remade for its release. The leaks made their way to Twitter through credible COD informant, @TheMW2Ghost, on Sunday. In a short thread published that afternoon, they explained that a handful of older maps — including, specifically, London Docks — could be re-released in the new title -- which he says is likely to be titled Vanguard -- as DLC. They also teased the return of a "very fan-favorite map from a very iconic cod game," but chose not to reveal its name.