Details of New Warzone Map Leaked

By Noam Radcliffe
dbltap.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew information about what's coming to Warzone with Call of Duty 2021 have been revealed by a leaker who claims to have inside info about the game. Although Activision has yet to officially reveal Call of Duty 2021, reporting by VGC indicates the game will be called Call of Duty: Vanguard and include the most significant Warzone tie-in in the series' history. The game will bring an entirely new map that VGC describes as the biggest and most ambitious to date, set in the Pacific theater of World War 2.

