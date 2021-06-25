How BMW X3 filmed its chase scene with Scarlett Johansson in Marvel's 'Black Widow'

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. While Marvel Studios’ Black Widow finally puts the focus on Scarlett Johannson’s Natasha Romanoff, the film will also introduce some new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the biggest (both figuratively and literally) among them is David Harbour’s imposing Alexei Shostakov a.k.a. Red Guardian. The role not only allowed Harbour the opportunity to play yet another eclectic character, who wears a pretty cool outfit. Now, the Stranger Things star is opening up about his geeky reaction to seeing himself in costume for the first time.