All Associates Get Raises And Special Bonuses At This Biglaw Firm — But Not On The DPW Scale
Biglaw raises continue to be this summer’s hot new craze. Associates are absolutely thrilled about the prospect of being paid on a salary scale that starts at $205,000. With special bonuses on top of those huge salaries and year-end bonuses coming in just a few months, 2021 is shaping up to be a splendid year indeed. Unfortunately, not everyone is getting raised up to the Davis Polk scale, but a raise is a raise, so let’s get excited, folks.abovethelaw.com