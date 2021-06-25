Cancel
All Associates Get Raises And Special Bonuses At This Biglaw Firm — But Not On The DPW Scale

By Staci Zaretsky
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiglaw raises continue to be this summer’s hot new craze. Associates are absolutely thrilled about the prospect of being paid on a salary scale that starts at $205,000. With special bonuses on top of those huge salaries and year-end bonuses coming in just a few months, 2021 is shaping up to be a splendid year indeed. Unfortunately, not everyone is getting raised up to the Davis Polk scale, but a raise is a raise, so let’s get excited, folks.

