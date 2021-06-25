Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

P!NK releases Amazon Original acoustic track

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article“All I Know So Far (Acoustic)” is available now. International pop icon P!NK has released an Amazon Original acoustic version of her latest single “All I Know So Far,” available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music. To coincide with the release of the Amazon Original, Amazon Music is also releasing a stripped-down performance video of the song, shot in an empty theater that explodes with P!NK’s stunning vocals backed by just an acoustic guitar.

themusicuniverse.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
P!nk
Person
Cher
Person
Judith Light
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Originals#Music Video#The Billboard Charts#Amazon Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Amazon
Related
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

Jennifer Hudson unveils ‘Respect Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’ track listing

Increasing excitement for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in Respect, Academy Award-winning actress and GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist Jennifer Hudson shares the track listing for Respect Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. She breathes new life into 17 Franklin classics, paying homage to the “Queen of Soul” with each recording. Hudson shared...
MusicNME

Shaun Ryder releases baggy solo track ‘Mumbo Jumbo’

Shaun Ryder has released ‘Mumbo Jumbo’, the first single to emerge from his first solo album in nearly two decades, ‘Visits From Future Technology’. The Happy Mondays frontman will release his second solo effort on August 20 via his new SWRX Recordings label. It will be the follow-up to 2003’s ‘Amateur Night In The Big Top’.
Baltimore, MDloudersound.com

Turnstile surprise release four-track Turnstile Love Connection EP and film

Baltimore, Maryland post-hardcore quintet Turnstile have surprise released a new EP, Turnstile Love Connection, and an accompanying 14-minute film, directed by vocalist Brendan Yates. Following the release of one track, Mystery, in May, the new EP features four songs: Holiday, No Surprise, the aforementioned Mystery and T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)....
Musichappymag.tv

Greg Steps releases an acoustic dream with ‘Town Without A Face’

Greg Steps releases a gorgeously warm tune, Town Without A Face, about the love-hate relationship with his Brisbane hometown. Melbourne folk singer/songwriter, Greg Steps, strikes us with his sun stroke, daydreamy single, Town Without A Face. Ahead of his upcoming debut album, Out In The Boonies, Steps tips contemporary music...
MusicBillboard

Makin' Tracks: Acoustic Party Song Slaps Fresh New Paint On Old Dominion

It’s entirely acoustic, threads an accordion across its three-minute run and features harmony vocals that are as ragged as a 1928 dish towel. "I Was on a Boat That Day" sounds like Old Dominion, but only if the band is playing somewhere out in left field. It’s an assessment the group expects with nearly every single, but rarely receives.
Theater & Dancethemusicuniverse.com

BTS releases ‘Permission to Dance’

New track appears on the CD single box set for “Butter”. BTS has released their “Butter” CD single box set that includes the summer song “Butter” as well as the brand new track “Permission to Dance” that will get your heart pumping. The instrumental versions of each are also included, bringing the track listing to four songs.
TV Seriesdallassun.com

'The Wheel Of Time' set to release on Amazon Prime

Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): After back-to-back crowd-puller releases, Amazon Studios has once again piqued the interests of cinephiles by unveiling an intriguing motion poster for Rosamund Pike-starrer fantasy series 'The Wheel Of Time'. Based on Robert Jordan's 'The Wheel of Time' fantasy novel series, the Amazon Studios series is...
Musicnintendowire.com

New Green Hill Zone remix officially released by original composer

If you watched the Sonic Symphony Orchestra last month, you may remember Masato Nakamura, the original composer of Sonic the Hedgehog, making an appearance to tease a new remix of Green Hill Zone by his band, Dreams Come True. Now the fresh take on the classic tune with vocals by...
Moviesthemusicuniverse.com

The Black Crowes release new film via Coda Collection

Brothers of a Feather features a selection of rare concert and studio performances. The Black Crowes have joined forces with The Coda Collection to premiere Brothers Of A Feather, a new film celebrating the welcomed 2020 reunion of the Robinson brothers as well as three superb concert and studio performance programs which present the band at the peak of their power. The partnership culminates today with the release of ‘Brothers of a Feather’, which captures Black Crowes founders Chris and Rich Robinson reuniting as a duo at an intimate, sold out concert from San Francisco on March 6, 2020 — just prior to the pandemic shutdown. Never before seen in full, the intimate, stripped-down arrangements of Crowes standards such as “She Talks To Angels,” “Remedy” and “Wiser Time” give the music’s lyrics and structures a welcomed new perspective. Brothers of a Feather is available to stream in full exclusively on The Coda Collection beginning July 9th.
Theater & DanceYour EDM

Spotify Editors Release “State of Dance Music” Predictions For This Year

Though platforms like SoundCloud, Audius, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and others exist, it’s not unreasonable to say that Spotify dominates dance music on streaming platforms (unlike, say, 6 years ago when SoundCloud was king). Playlists like mint, Dance Rising, Hype, Bass Arcade, and more constantly feature the newest and best electronic music, but with 2020 being such a tumultuous year for everyone, how will 2021 fare?
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Carly Pearce releases ‘Next Girl’ live version as original goes gold

Single celebrates gold status and Grand Ole Opry membership invitation. Carly Pearce has released a special live version of “Next Girl” as the original officially earns RIAA gold certification. “Next Girl (Live)” is out now via Big Machine Records. “I don’t know how to keep saying thank you enough for...
Technologyimore.com

Apple Music debuts new 'This Week in Apple Music' collection

The new collection features "the five biggest things happening across Apple Music." Apple Music has a new weekly showcase to help you stay in the know with today's music scene. The music streaming service has announced 'This Week in Apple Music,' a new weekly video that dives into "the five...
Musiconeedm.com

R3HAB & Kelvin Jones Release Deep House Track “Downtown”

It’s clear that R3HAB’s music style has taken a complete U-turn in the last few years. Gone are the days of tracks like “Karate” with KSHMR or “Burnin‘” with Calvin Harris. His style in recent years has adopted a softer, more mainstream approach. This was definitely the right decision however as he’s grown in popularity with just a handful of new, innovative songs. It’s the same story with his new track “Downtown” together with Kelvin Jones.
MusicStereogum

Benee – “Somebody That I Used To Know” (Gotye Cover)

Gotye’s world-conquering hit “Somebody That I Used To Know” just celebrated its 10th anniversary. And to celebrate the occasion, New Zealand alt-pop singer Benee is releasing a cover of the song as an Amazon Original. “I resonate so strongly with the lyrics in this song,” she says. “I wish that I had written it and was so excited by the opportunity to record it for Amazon Music.” Listen below.
Musicedm.com

A Posthumous Track Produced by Pierce Fulton Has Been Released: Listen

After receiving approval from the family of late dance music artist Pierce Fulton, yehno has unveiled a posthumous release, a remix of the Montreal producer's track "We Can." While the original version of "We Can" relies on subtle, organic sounds and a brisk house arrangement, Fulton took a different approach. He dialed the tempo back in his dreamy rendition, repurposing the arrangement with smooth breakbeat rhythms and punchy drums.
Musicrock947.com

From Electric To Acoustic And Back

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. In 1971 many rock & rollers were finding their quiet sides…pulling out the acoustic guitars for some introspective moments as the singer-songwriter movement intensified. One of the bands that visited the quieter side of rock & roll was Ten Years After.
Musicindierockcafe.com

R.E.M. releases original recording of early B-side ‘Sitting Still’

As a part of their ongoing 40th-year celebration, R.E.M. has unveiled the Hib-Tone version of “Sitting Still,” that fans might recall is the B-side to the band’s 1983 debut single “Radio Free Europe.”. Hib-Tone is the Atlanta-based indie record label that originally released “Radio Free Europe” (a reissue was released...
MusicNME

Benee shares lo-fi cover of Gotye’s ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’

New Zealand indie-pop singer Benee has delivered a cover of Gotye’s global hit ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’, featuring Kimbra. Recorded for Amazon Music, the lo-fi cover sees the singer slow down the track, laying hushed vocals over woozy synths. Benee’s version comes as ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’ celebrated its tenth anniversary earlier this month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy