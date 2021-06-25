P!NK releases Amazon Original acoustic track
“All I Know So Far (Acoustic)” is available now. International pop icon P!NK has released an Amazon Original acoustic version of her latest single “All I Know So Far,” available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music. To coincide with the release of the Amazon Original, Amazon Music is also releasing a stripped-down performance video of the song, shot in an empty theater that explodes with P!NK’s stunning vocals backed by just an acoustic guitar.themusicuniverse.com