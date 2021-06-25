Cancel
Luzerne County, PA

3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County on Friday; 258 statewide

Times Leader
 16 days ago

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Friday showed Luzerne County with 3 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 824.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 32,088 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,548 cases and 481 deaths; Monroe County has 14,818 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Friday confirmed there were 258 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,211,299.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11–June 17 stood at 1.4%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Friday, June 25:

• Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 62.2% of its entire population, and the state ranks 8th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

• 59.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 74.9% have received their first dose.

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,555,953 total vaccine doses as of Friday, June 25.

• 5,320,833 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 22,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,351,484 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 6,672,317 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 13,146,080 doses will have been allocated through June 26:

• 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 11,555,953 doses total through June 24:

• First/single doses: 6,672,317 administered

• Second doses: 4,883,636 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 380 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 75 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Between 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 24, there were 9 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,636 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 72,036 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,539 cases among employees, for a total of 87,575 at 1,598 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,354 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 28,998 of our total cases are among health care workers.

