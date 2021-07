It’s been a long time coming, but we have finally launched our new website! Same address, different look. While our previous site got the job done, we saw a lot of areas that could use improvement. The two biggest goals for the new website were to offer a better mobile view and a more user-friendly navigation set up. As you’ve probably noticed, our magazine is jam-packed with awesome news and stories. This gives us the fun challenge of presenting it in a clean and readable way, both in print and online. We’re pretty proud of our print layout, but with people also accessing our content on their desktops, tablets, and mobile phones, we knew it was time for a facelift.