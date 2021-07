JACKSON, MI -- A young Jackson man was arrested Friday morning after leading police on a chase that didn’t end even when he crashed his car. At about 12:30 a.m. on July 9, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a civil infraction on East Michigan Avenue near Horton Street, said Jackson County Undersheriff Chris Simpson. During the attempted traffic stop, the vehicle fled, with a short pursuit ensuing.