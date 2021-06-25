DaBaby releases ‘Red Light Green Light’ video
After flexing his directorial muscles with his dazzling new video “Ball If I Want To,” DaBaby returns to helm his entertaining visual “Red Light, Green Light.” For a second consecutive week, DaBaby’s fiery rhymes and comedic banter are on display for his eager devotees. Donning a Jheri curl and an Oakland Raiders fitted, the rapper skates back to the West Coast with this 1990s-esque style of video. Not only does he sprinkle traces of the classic film Boyz in the Hood, but he makes sure to incorporate his wacky theatrics to keep the fun alive.themusicuniverse.com