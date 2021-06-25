Cancel
DaBaby releases ‘Red Light Green Light’ video

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter flexing his directorial muscles with his dazzling new video “Ball If I Want To,” DaBaby returns to helm his entertaining visual “Red Light, Green Light.” For a second consecutive week, DaBaby’s fiery rhymes and comedic banter are on display for his eager devotees. Donning a Jheri curl and an Oakland Raiders fitted, the rapper skates back to the West Coast with this 1990s-esque style of video. Not only does he sprinkle traces of the classic film Boyz in the Hood, but he makes sure to incorporate his wacky theatrics to keep the fun alive.

DaBaby unveils summer collection with fashion brand boohooMAN (photos)

DaBaby has entered the fashion arena and has joined forces with global online retailer boohooMAN to create an exclusive summer collection. According to Men’s Fashion Magazine, the menswear collection was co-created by the “Suge” rapper via virtual meetings with the Manchester, England-based retailer. The 100-piece, limited edition run, includes track suits, jerseys, and t-shirts as well as jackets, cardigans and sweaters.
CelebritiesGenius

DaBaby Responds To Ludacris Comparisons: “I Think People Use That Too Lightly”

Billboard caught up with DaBaby on the red carpet at the 2021 BET Awards to ask him about comparisons between him and Ludacris. While the North Carolina rapper has often been compared to the 2000s rap star, the conversation went into overdrive last week when comedian Lil Duval said DaBaby was the Ludacris of “this generation.” DaBaby did acknowledge Luda’s influence, he also noted he’s inspired by other artists as well.
First Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Red Thunder”

Despite not being in the midst of a milestone anniversary, the Air Jordan 4 has emerged in handfuls of compelling colorways throughout the first six months of 2021. And as collectors eagerly await for the model’s “Lightning” colorway to return for the first-time ever come August, they’ve recently been treated to rumors that a “Red Thunder” option will launch in October.
The Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue” Expected February 2022

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. The opinions and information provided on this site are original editorial content of Sneaker News. While no longer celebrating its milestone 30th anniversary, the Air...
Caitlyn Loane, Rising Australian TikTok Star, Dead at 19

Family and friends of young Australian TikTok star Caitlyn Loane are in mourning over her untimely death at age 19. Caitlyn's father confirmed the news of his daughter's death in a statement to The Mercuryon Thursday. "She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our...
Drake and Future Reportedly Film a New Music Video

If the Instagram bio change and the promise to drop before the end of the summer don’t throw gas on the Certified Lover Boy fire, maybe filming a new video with Future will perk your eyes at Drake. The “Life is Good” tandem is reportedly appearing to gear up for...
Diddy's Identical Twins Pose in Leather Balenciaga Ensembles with White Bags in New Photos

Diddy's twin daughters wowed fans as they struck adorable poses in identical leather outfits. Their cool ensemble received the thumbs up from Fashion Bomb Daily. Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' identical twin daughters are growing up fast, and modeling is certainly in their genes. The twosome, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, recently posed in fashionable Balenciaga ensembles, showing off their trim physique.
Gwen Stefani Flashes Her New Wedding Ring As She & Blake Shelton Return To LA: Photo

Following their July 3 wedding in Oklahoma, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton returned home to L.A.! Gwen was also rocking her sparkly new wedding ring. Gwen Stefani, 51, has debuted her wedding ring! The “Just A Girl” singer was rocking a sparkly diamond band alongside her engagement ring from husband Blake Shelton, 45, as they arrived back in Los Angeles after their July 3 nuptials. The couple could be seen through the front window as Blake drove his Chevy pick-up truck with her 12-year-old son Zuma in tow. Gwen was smiling as she sported sunglasses and a silk headscarf, with her new wedding band clearly on her finger.
Apryl Jones & Dr. Dre Rumors Flare Again After Night Swim Thirst Trap

Apryl Jones's new thirst trap on the Gram has people talking about those Dr. Dre rumors again. On July 8, the Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood reality star posted a couple pictures of herself poolside, late at night. Jones captioned her post, "Night swim on dat ass oh and cause he told me to post it."
Patti Labelle’s Two Granddaughters Are Her Mini-Mes Posing in Matching Floral T-shirts & Jeans in New Pic

At 77, multi-talented singer Patti LaBelle is a lovely grandmother to two adorable girls, Gia and Leyla. The icon constantly swoons over her grandkids on social media. American singer and songwriter Patti LaBelle is a talented woman with several Grammy awards to her name. Time and again, the 77-year-old has been described as the "Queen of Rock and Soul Music."
Nike Air More Uptempo Releasing in Black, White, and Silver

Nike Sportswear has slowly dripped out new colorways of the Air More Uptempo during 2021. Next up, we have a pair dressed in Black, White, and Silver. Looking closer, this Nike Air More Uptempo features Black tumbled leather across the base while the traditionally large ‘AIR’ branding runs across the panels in White with Metallic Silver outlining. Metallic Silver also lands on the tongue labels while a Green Swoosh hits the heel and midsole. Lastly, Pink hits the Swoosh on the toe and placed within the Air Max unit and a White rubber sole finishes the look.
Travis Scott Says He Loves 'Wifey' Kylie Jenner At Red Carpet Event With Stormi

It's a Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott family affair!. The makeup mogul and the rapper stepped out with their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, for a red carpet appearance. The adorable trio attended the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 in New York City on Tuesday, where Scott was honored. During his speech, he expressed that he loves his "wifey" and their baby girl.
Carol Vorderman stuns in skintight bodysuit while reacting to fan comments

Fans are always kept up to date with Carol Vorderman's sultry outfits via her regular mirror selfies, and on Saturday she showed off one of her finest looks to date. The former Countdown star posted two photographs to her Instagram Stories, wearing a skintight white bodysuit with zip detail down the front and nude panels at the sides. She paired her daring top with black figure-hugging jeans – a silhouette we've seen Carol sport many times before.
Will Smith Terrifies Fans After Posting Insane Pool Video from Dubai

Will Smith took to Instagram to share his latest adventure. "So I'm always in Dubai. But a friend of mine told me I had to check out this pool. There's something ... weird about it," Will Smith said as the camera panned around to show a tunnel under the water. "Deepest pool on earth. Two hundred feet deep," Will added before uttering the word: "Madness." Deep Dive Dubai is the city's newest attraction and it just opened. The pool features a sunken city for divers of all experience levels to explore. Most of the fans who saw the pool on Instagram commented that it was terrifying and anxiety triggering. You can read the comments on Will Smith's Instagram.
NI Executive gives green light for return of live music

The Stormont Executive has given the green light for the return of live music from July 5. Ministers met on Thursday and agreed to press ahead with some further – mainly outdoor-based – relaxations of Covid-19 rules. They were told that the Delta variant of the virus now accounts for...

