MONROE, MI – A woman accused of crashing into a Monroe County Animal Control Officer vehicle and killing the officer will not be going to trial. Michele Anne Dropulich pleaded no contest Friday, June 25, to one count of second-degree murder for the death of Officer Darrian May Young who was killed in a crash June 4, 2020, at the intersection of M-50 and Raisinville Road, in Raisinville Township.