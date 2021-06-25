Cancel
Fast 9 End Credits Scene Explained

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there an end credits scene in Fast and Furious 9 (F9)? The short answer is yes, there is, so make sure you stay through the credits if you head out to see it in theaters. Fast 9 is something of a new beginning for the Fast Saga, as the ninth film not-so-subtly acknowledges that the franchise has expanded in a big way, with many new lanes of story to explore - while also making sure to address some lingering old ones. As such, it should come as little surprise that the lager cinematic universe of the Fast Saga comes with another Marvel-style post-credits scene teasing what's next.

comicbook.com
