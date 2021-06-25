Auto review: Through Hell, Lansing, and a reefer shop in Porsche’s hyper-fast Cross Turismo EV

Our intrepid car correspondent Jonathan Schley pits one Porsche against the other - the 911 Turbo S and the Taycan Turbo S - to see which comes out on top. Porsche means something (usually all really good things). So when the company enters a whole new realm, like electric mobility, the bar has to be set higher, tolerances tighter, dynamics more holistic. They couldn’t get away with being a stoplight one hit wonder just so that customers can call out multimillion dollar hypercars in comments sections across the Internet. Porsche has to create something that appeals to their loyal customers who adhere to one of the most evangelical brand loyalties in the car world. It has to feel like a Porsche. Porsche owners know what this means, and it’s more than just a familiar set of buttons. But it also has to appeal to the mass market — who, frankly, will be quicker to adopt new technologies than Porsche’s purist community. Enter: Taycan Turbo S.