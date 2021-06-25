Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Auto review: Through Hell, Lansing, and a reefer shop in Porsche’s hyper-fast Cross Turismo EV

By HENRY PAYNE
Miami Herald
 16 days ago

My road to Hell (Michigan) in the wicked-fast, 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo was paved with good impressions. Though I had to recharge at a weed shop to get there. Porsche’s latest electric vehicle highlights the paradox of performance EVs: state-of-the-art cyborgs dependent on an unreliable charging network to survive.

www.miamiherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Cars#Porsche Design#Le Mans#Cross Turismo Ev#Panamera#The Cross Turismo#The Turbo Cross Turismo#Innodrive#Club Leather Olea Black#Toggle#Taycan 4s Cross Turismo#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Audi
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Porsche
News Break
EPA
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Carsmobilesyrup.com

Porsche recalls Taycan EV over power loss issue

The Taycan, Porsche’s first electric vehicle (EV), is being recalled because some cars are suddenly losing power when on the road — specifically, the MY20 and the MY21 Porsche Taycan. Porsche says that 43,000 Taycans are out on the streets to date worldwide, but only a small number of those...
CarsLegit Reviews

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Is A Crazy Fast SUV

Porsche has revealed the Cayenne Turbo GT packing a 4.0-liter biturbo V-8 engine producing 850 Nm of torque and 471 kW of power. The SUV is available exclusively as a four-seat coupe and can reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 3.3 seconds. For those unaware, 100 km/h is about 62 mph, meaning the Turbo GT will be even faster to 60 mph.
BusinessInternational Business Times

Porsche Enjoys Record Sales, Invests In EVs

Luxury carmaker Porsche reported record sales Thursday as the company looks to further invest in their all-electric Taycan. Porsche’s second-quarter earnings increased 55% compared to last year. The Taycan is about 15% of their overall demand volume, Porsche Cars North America CEO Kjell Gruner told CNBC on Thursday. “We are...
CarsCNBC

How Porsche went from sports cars to SUVs ... and EVs

Porsche is in the minds of many the ultimate sports car brand. Its cars -- especially its legendary 911 -- blend high performance with quality construction and even a solid reputation for dependability. But the brand that made its name with small nimble two-door sports cars ruffled feathers in the...
CarsHighsnobiety

So You Want to Drive an Electric Porsche Fast?

Our intrepid car correspondent Jonathan Schley pits one Porsche against the other - the 911 Turbo S and the Taycan Turbo S - to see which comes out on top. Porsche means something (usually all really good things). So when the company enters a whole new realm, like electric mobility, the bar has to be set higher, tolerances tighter, dynamics more holistic. They couldn’t get away with being a stoplight one hit wonder just so that customers can call out multimillion dollar hypercars in comments sections across the Internet. Porsche has to create something that appeals to their loyal customers who adhere to one of the most evangelical brand loyalties in the car world. It has to feel like a Porsche. Porsche owners know what this means, and it’s more than just a familiar set of buttons. But it also has to appeal to the mass market — who, frankly, will be quicker to adopt new technologies than Porsche’s purist community. Enter: Taycan Turbo S.
CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Porsche Taycan EV 43,000 units are being recalled

Porsche has announced that it is recalling 43,000 units of its Taycan EV. The recall affects certain models of the Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo from 2020 to 2021 models. The company has said that there is a potential issue which could cause the power train to shut down in certain instances, this can be fixed with a software update.
CarsAutoExpress

MG5 EV review

The MG5 is a no-nonsense family estate that offers decent practicality with the efficiency benefits of all-electric drive. It won’t suit buyers looking for any sparkle and shine on their driveway, as the MG5 lacks any pretension or showy, extravagant character. Instead, it delivers on what matters most: plenty of...
Carssoyacincau.com

Porsche Taycan EVs get recalled following unexpected battery shutdown complaints

Porsche announced a recall for its first EV, the Taycan due to a power issue that caused the automobile to shut down unexpectedly. The luxury car manufacturer said it is in the middle of reviewing and updating the software for the power electronics, as well as the engine control unit, which appears to have affected roughly 43,000 of its 2020 and 2021 models, namely the Taycan as well as the Taycan Cross Turismo.
BusinessTruth About Cars

Bugatti Merges With EV Hyper Car Maker Rimac, and That’s a Good Thing

We reported last fall how Volkswagen-owned Bugatti had its future products on hold, given the financially turbulent and awful year which was 2020. In addition to the global pandemic cutting production, sales, profits, and everything else, VW was pouring lots of development money into its I.D. electric vehicle lineup. At...
CarsHouston Chronicle

Porsche readies global Taycan EV recall to fix software issue

Porsche AG is planning a global recall of its Taycan electric car to fix a software issue that can cause a sudden loss of power, according to people familiar with the matter. The move follows reports of cars switching to emergency mode in the U.S. that prompted an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in May, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the plan isn’t public.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Last V12 Lambo, New Lotus, Road Trippin' Escalade And More: RAC #27

It's another week of wild automotive debuts and to help spread the news, Bruce and Smith are joined by Motor1.com Global Editor-In-Chief John Neff for this special episode of Rambling About Cars. And if for some insane reason you aren't interested in a brand new Lotus, a plug-in hybrid Bentley, a Golf R Wagon, a fresh BMW 2 Series, or the last Lamborghini Aventador, surely you'll want to hear about road-tripping a new Cadillac Escalade.
CarsJalopnik

Mercedes Is Fast Tracking Its EV Plans

Daimler is accelerating its electrification strategy, Honda is cracking down on third-party lease returns, and Italy’s most celebrated design house is going to make American electric pickups look pretty. All this and more on today’s Friday edition of The Morning Shift for July 9, 2021. 1st Gear: Carmaker Says EVs...
CarsMotorAuthority

2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz spy shots and video: Modern electric Bus takes shape

Volkswagen's electric successor to the iconic Microbus, which was previewed by 2017's ID Buzz concept vehicle, has been spotted testing in prototype form (earlier shots showed a test mule). The prototypes are barely disguised, but some finer details like the lights are camouflaged by stickers. There are also fake elements...
Traffic Accidentstopgear.com

Porsche Taycan 4S – long-term review

Crash! Do electric cars need to be noisier to avoid accidents?. A month to forget for me and ‘my’ Porsche Taycan. Cruising down the road, barely fifty metres from my house, car loaded with children and chocolate eggs, a moped/Porsche interface occurred. The rider was joining the road from between...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Mustang GT Looks Completely Stock, Hides Bugatti Veyron Power

Even though Ford is now producing more electric than gasoline Mustang-branded vehicles, the pony car is still the world’s best-selling sports car with a share of about 15.1 percent of the segment. It’s arguably one of the most recognizable models in the entire automotive industry, and with an available 5.0-liter V8 engine in the GT trim, it’s also quite enjoyable to drive even in stock form. But as always, that’s not enough for some enthusiasts.
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

Chevy Teases All-Electric Camaro

General Motors plans to have 30 electrified vehicles in global showrooms by 2025. In fact, they recently said that number would expand, yet only a handful have been confirmed. Now, a new GMC Hummer video drops a tantalizing hint that a new battery-electric Camaro is in the works. The tease...

Comments / 0

Community Policy