New Berserk Art Exhibit To Honor Kentaro Miura

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe medium of anime suffered a great loss earlier this year when it was revealed that the mangaka behind the timeless classic Berserk, Kentaro Miura, had passed away, but an upcoming art exhibit has been announced that will honor the work of the artist in the East. While the future of the franchise is anyone's guess, many fans of the Band of the Hawk are hoping that the series will get another shot at the world of anime, with the latest iteration of Berserk receiving a lot of controversial opinions thanks in part to the reliance on computer-generated animation.

comicbook.com
