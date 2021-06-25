Air Force to permanently move F-22 fighter jet training to Langley Air Force Base

The Air Force is going ahead with a proposal to permanently move its F-22 fighter jet training operation from Florida to Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Friday.

The Air Force’s F-22 Formal Training Unit has been operating out of Eglin Air Force Base since a hurricane in 2018 damaged its longstanding home at Tyndall Air Force Base. The unit comprises 31 F-22 fighters and 16 T-38 training aircraft, which are used to represent hostile aircraft.

The move to Langley will result in an increase of approximately 760 personnel: 660 military, 75 civilian and 25 contract personnel.

“We’ll have quite a number of Air Force families and service members arriving,” said Bruce Sturk, Hampton’s director of federal facilities support.

All in all, he estimates the move will bring a total of 2,100 to 2,200 people to the region.

The relocation involves the 43rd Fighter Squadron and the 43rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, which fly and maintain the F-22s, as well as the 2nd Fighter Training Squadron, which riles the T-38s and the 325th Training Support Squadron, which runs the academic and simulator training for the F-22s.

The Air Force has said the number of F-22 flights from Langley’s airfield would rise from 22,677 a year now to 49,119 when the training unit is up and fully operational. T-38 flights would increase from 16,000 a year to 47,866.

New facilities needed include a 68,000-square-foot maintenance facility, with four bays, a building to house classrooms, 8 full-mission simulators and 16 weapons and tactics trainers, a hangar with six bays as well as space for aircraft maintenance personnel and a 120-person dormitory.

The Air Force is planning to expand the flight line and apron, and renovate the Child Development Center.

The training unit’s aircraft were expected to all be in Hampton by the fall, but the lengthier review of an environmental impact statement could push that into next year..

The Air Force forecast that the increase in flights at the base will mean the area outside the base expose to day-and-night average sound levels of 65 decibels or more will increase by 34% to 9.026 acres, The number of people exposed to that level of noise will increase by 40% to 24,286.

The other main impact on the environment will be increased traffic congestion at the West Gate and along North Armistead Avenue during morning and afternoon rush hours. More congestion g LaSalle Avenue and North King Street is also possible.

Sturk said Hampton and the Air Force are working on a possible relocation of the West Gate, and construction of a new inspection station for trucks and other large vehicles going into both the base and the adjacent NASAs Langley Research Center.

He said Hampton’s studies show the city schools can handle increased enrollment from Air Force families, while the current pace of house and apartment construction means the Peninsula should be able to accommodate the new arrivals.

Warner and Kaine said they and the rest of Virginia’s Congressional delegations have pushed the Air Force to make the move for several years.

Langley is currently home to the 27th and 94th fighter squadron, which operate F-22s, as well as the 71st fighter training squadron. It is also the base for the Virginia Air National Guard’s 192nd Wing, which also operates F-22s.

“This decision from the Air Force and the Department of Defense sends a strong message about our community’s commitment to active duty personnel, our veterans, and their families,” said Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Norfolk, whose district includes the base and surrounding area.

“This move is good for the Air Force and the Langley-Eustis community,” said Gov. Ralph Northam.

