How Monét X Change Has Used Her Voice After Drag Race Win

By John deBary
Thrillist
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRu Paul’s Drag Race All Stars season four winner Monét X Change has had an extremely full schedule ever since her win. With albums, podcasts, even a guest spot on Lovecraft Country, this queen is now beloved for so much more than just knowing how to properly wear a kitchen sponge. I caught up with her on a summer afternoon to chat about NYC versus LA drag culture, podcasting, and why local queens deserve more respect.

