How Monét X Change Has Used Her Voice After Drag Race Win

Fast cars and trap beats and heavy-metal classics: These are a few of Post Malone’s favorite things, and they come together for his new single, “Motley Crew.” The title, of course, name-checks the ’80s metal band Mötley Crüe — whose drummer, Tommy Lee, Posty worked with on Beerbongs & Bentleys track “Over Now” in 2018, along with a remix of a Tyla Yaweh song actually called “Tommy Lee.” This song finds Post Malone returning to his typical trap fare after playing with rock on hits like “Circles,” boasting about money and jewelry and cars from Fast & Furious. And the Cole Bennett–directed video finds Posty leading the pack as a race-car driver (sponsored by who else but Bud Light and Raising Cane’s chicken), featuring cameos by a motley crew of famous friends, including, once again, Mr. Tommy Lee. “Motley Crew” marks Post Malone’s first solo outing since 2019’s hit album Hollywood’s Bleeding, and arrives ahead of a hot summer on the festival circuit, with the hip-hop star set to headline Lollapalooza and Rolling Loud Miami.