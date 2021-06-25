Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jamie Lee Curtis Continues to Be Done With Michael Myers’ BS in New Halloween Kills Trailer

By Briana Lawrence
Posted by 
The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jamie Lee Curtis continues to be the embodiment of, “I’m not locked in here with you. You’re locked in here with me.”. Hailed as horror’s ultimate final girl, the Laurie Strode in the 2018 take on the Halloween franchise had spent her entire life waiting for the inevitable return of one Michael Myers. David Gordon Green’s vision took place 40 years after the original 1978 film, effectively retconning the series for the … well … I’ve lost count of how many times Halloween has gotten retconned.

www.themarysue.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Mary Sue

The Mary Sue

New York City, NY
430
Followers
3K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mary Sue is the geek girl’s guide to the universe. We love and live geek culture, comic book movies, genre television, space exploration, emerging technologies, the coolest video games, and the weirdest finds on the internet. We promote, watchdog, extoll, and celebrate diversity and women’s representation in all of these areas (and more!) and work to make geekdom safe and open for everyone. We pride ourselves on being an inclusive, feminist community of people who not only love what they love but care about others who love it and have an intense passion for those who create it. Fan trends, social issues, geek fashion and art, innovative gadgets, and beyond: The Mary Sue is the heartbeat of geek culture.

 https://www.themarysue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Greer
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
David Gordon Green
Person
Andi Matichak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Kills#Halloween Ii#Universal Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Jamie Lee Curtis To Receive Award At Film Festival

The Scream Queen better make room for another jewel in her crown. Mark the date: September 8. That’s when Jamie Lee Curtis will receive the prestigious Golden Lion Award for Lifetime Achievement during the 78th Venice Film Festival, an event that coincides with the premiere screening of her latest blockbuster, Halloween Kills, as reported by Deadline.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Michael Myers of Traverse City spreads year-round Halloween cheer

Tommy Newman said he should have gotten an Oscar for the stunt he pulled when he was a child. His sister, Michelle would often invite her friends to the house for classic horror movie marathons. Tommy would always try to catch a scene or two, but his mother insisted he was still too young. Not to mention Michelle didn’t want her nosey little brother around.
Moviesfilm-book.com

Jamie Lee Curtis Selected To Receive Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement

Jamie Lee Curtis Will Receive Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. Veteran actress Jamie Lee Curtis will be honored with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice International Film Festival on September 8th. Playing Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise may have made Jamie Lee Curtis a household name...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Michael Stalks His Prey In Creepy Halloween Kills Photos

2018’s Halloween was an incredible return to form for the franchise, and this year’s Halloween Kills looks to be something truly special. Michael Myers is back once again to menace Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode and the action is set to get crazier than ever before. Last week, we got our best look at it yet, courtesy of an incredible new trailer that’s got horror fans counting the days until its October release.
MoviesPosted by
FOX26

'Halloween' comes to Venice as Jamie Lee Curtis gets lifetime award

ROME (AP) — The Venice Film Festival is awarding its lifetime achievement award this year to Jamie Lee Curtis, the American actor best known for her decadeslong run in the "Halloween" slasher franchise. Curtis will pick up the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement on Sept. 8, when the latest installment, "Halloween...
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Jamie Lee Curtis Shared The Downside Of Having Famous Parents

62-year-old Jamie Lee Curtis recently opened up about having famous parents. Her parents were Hollywood stars, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. Watching her parents get plastic surgery helped prepare her for the ageist practices in Hollywood. Jamie Lee followed in her parent’s footsteps and became a famous actress. However, she...
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Jamie Lee Curtis launching podcast

Jamie Lee Curtis is launching a podcast about friendship. The 62-year-old actress thought it would be "interesting" to examine the ways people's relationships with their pals change over time after witnessing first-hand the impact the coronavirus pandemic had on long-standing bonds.
Video Gameshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘Halloween’ Pinball Machine Shows Off New Trailer

Tilt! The iconic Halloween franchise is coming alive in a completely new way. Spooky Pinball and Compass International Pictures are working on an officially licensed pinball machine based on the 1978 horror classic Halloween, as reported by JoBlo.com, and a trailer that shows the macabre machine in action can be viewed on this page.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Val Kilmer's Son and Daughter, Who Are Actors Now Too

Movie star Val Kilmer, now 61, publicly revealed in 2017 that he had spent the previous two years receiving treatment for throat cancer. He's been cancer-free for several years, but due to the tracheotomy that saved his life, the Batman Forever actor's voice has changed and he has to use a feeding tube because he can't ingest food orally. Regardless, he's continued to work, most recently piecing together a documentary about his life called Val, which just had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Although he himself didn't show up to the photo call, Val Kilmer's son and daughter went in his place. To see how Mercedes and Jack Kilmer are following in their dad's footsteps and how they were involved in the moving documentary, read on.
MoviesSFGate

'Escape From New York' Star Adrienne Barbeau on Playing a Kick-Ass Action Hero and How Teenage J.J. Abrams Changed the Ending

When John Carpenter’s action classic “Escape from New York” premiered 40 years ago on July 10, 1981, moviegoers were treated to a dystopian nightmare unlike anything they’d seen before. Set in a grim future where the island of Manhattan has been converted into a giant maximum security prison, the film featured Kurt Russell in a career-defining role as Snake Plissken, a one-eyed Special Forces soldier turned master criminal who is tasked with saving the President of the United States when Air Force One crashes on the walled island.

Comments / 0

Community Policy