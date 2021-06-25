Jamie Lee Curtis Continues to Be Done With Michael Myers’ BS in New Halloween Kills Trailer
Jamie Lee Curtis continues to be the embodiment of, “I’m not locked in here with you. You’re locked in here with me.”. Hailed as horror’s ultimate final girl, the Laurie Strode in the 2018 take on the Halloween franchise had spent her entire life waiting for the inevitable return of one Michael Myers. David Gordon Green’s vision took place 40 years after the original 1978 film, effectively retconning the series for the … well … I’ve lost count of how many times Halloween has gotten retconned.www.themarysue.com